Punk & Disorderly – A Punk Fest and 8 Other Punk Things

Howdy y’all! It’s the last issue for the winter. Spring is in the air! But before you get ya shorts out, we got some more shows worth braving the cold for…

Nervewreck Festival

The biggest local punk event coming up is the much anticipated Nervewreck festival! Gutwrench Records have put together a bunch of amazing acts for what’s going to be such a kick arse night.

Clamm

We’ve got Clamm, The Belair Lip Bombs, Mr Industry, Ricky’s Breath, Spouse, Chimers, HYG, Sonic Reducer, and Vanishing Sound. C’moooon! If you’re looking for a way to see all the best up and coming punk bands around right now, Gutwrench is handing all of them to you on one bill. This is it. This is the show. Live at the Polo on Saturday, 9 September. Tickets are flying for this gig (I have mine), so if you wanna get onto it—along with a potent Polish beer and a steaming pierogi—then get on it fast! Get em here!

GLITORIS

Local beloveds Glitoris have kicked off a tour, and it’s coming to not one, but TWO local venues! The Come And Say That To Our Faces! tour is coming to both Queanbeyan AND Canberra!

Come out and celebrate the release of Glitoris’s self-titled second album, starting on Friday, 22 September at The Hive in Queanbeyan with Downgirl and Backhand, and then round two the next night with the addition of Last Quokka at The Basement. Tix are $23.47 for The Hive gig, and $29.60 for The Basement.

Got a super awesome line-up coming up real fast at The Basement this month. Highland Light are jumping on the stage with Turn South, The Lazy Susans and Signs and Symbols.

Great to see Highland Light back on a bill after the release of the excellent Sleep In The Garden, their debut album, in March this year. Also so excited to see The Lazy Susans back in town! Last time I saw them, they were the main support for Spiderbait at UC and they absolutely killed it. And if you haven’t seen Signs and Symbols yet, what are you doing?! Local bloody legends they are. An absolute must see for live local music. Friday, 25th Aug at The Basement. Tix via Oztix

Hope all these amazing gigs I’ve been spouting over the season have kept you warm and entertained through the cruel Ngunnawal winter.

Bring on the spring!

