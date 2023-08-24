SPOTLIGHT – Top Six Canberra Art Things

BMA top ARTS picks!

WHO: Paco Lara w/ Deya Miranda Giner

WHAT: Flamenco Guitar & Dance

WHEN: Sat, 16 Sep, 7pm

WHERE: Smiths Alternative

Acclaimed flamenco guitarist Paco Lara has traveled the world, sharing his passion and skill, for over 30 years. The Spanish ambassador of this art form in Australia represents the very best of flamenco from his hometown of Jerez, Spain. In this exclusive concert, Paco will perform songs from his albums The Andalusian Guitar and Duende, and will be joined by exceptional guest flamenco dancer, the 20-year veteran Deya Miranda Giner, who has fine tuned her skills with master dancers in Spain. 7pm, $35/$30 via Smith’s Alternative website

WHO: Chaika Theatre Presents – The Children

WHAT: Play by Lucy Kirkwood /

WHEN: 31 Aug – 9 Sep

WHERE: ACT Hub

Chaika Theatre is excited to announce their production of startlingly relevant contemporary play The Children, by Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica, Mosquitoes) directed by Tony Knight with Sophie Benassi, assisted by Belinda Henderson. Laced liberally with humour and wit, the play is set in a coastal cottage – the home of married couple, Hazel and Robin, both retired nuclear engineers and organic farmers. After a natural and man-made disaster, the couple are visited by an old colleague with mysterious motives. A richly suggestive and beautifully written work. 7:30pm + 2pm matinee, $35 via thelittleboxoffice.com

WHO: The Biggest Teluga Star Studded Heavens

WHAT: Comedy & Music

WHEN: Fri, 8 Sep, 6-9pm

WHERE: Kambri Theatre

This spectacular South Indian entertainment event consists of stand-up comedy, dances, and song. Jabardasth is an Indian Telugu-language sketch comedy TV show produced by Mallemala Entertainments. Prominent and talented comedians from the Telugu entertainment industry perform a collection of humorous routines, skits, and jokes. Dhee is an Indian dance reality show telecasting in ETV and is referred to as one of the biggest dance show in Telugu TV industry. A rare chance to be in the auidence for this recorded & telecasted-in-India spectacular. 6pm – 9pm, Tix are $99 via Moshtix

WHO: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal

WHAT: Powerful duet

WHEN: Fri, 22 September

WHERE: Kambri at ANU

India’s Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are beloved, highly regarded singers. Pawandeep won Season 12 of Indian Idol and The Voice India, with Arunita as an Idol runner up. Powerful singers in their own right, they soon realised the power of their combined voices, and have gained a large international following via their duets, TV appearance, and romantic vibes. In recognition of the large Indian community in Australia, Shine N Rise event and Yarik Studios will be hosting Magnificent Duo Grand Concert. 7pm, Tix are $90 – $170 via Moshtix

WHO: Dust Collectors

WHAT: Triple-Exhibition

WHEN: Now until 21 Oct

WHERE: Tuggeranong Arts Centre

Three artists, three expressions, with one shared interest in trash, obsolescence, nostalgia, and what they mean. Ceramicist Shaun Hayes’ sculptures set the fantastical and comical against wasteful consumerism. Ellie Kaufmann’s paintings deal with a reflection of everyday mundane life exploring the theme of ‘one’s trash is another’s treasure.’ And printmaker Adam Bell studies the graphic and sonic form of the compact cassette, and the crucial role it has played in social change and the spread of music cultures. Free, all welcome. Showing until 21 October. For more info head to https://www.tuggeranongarts.com/

WHO: Hobba & Hing’s Last Show Ever

WHAT: triple j hosts bow out in style

WHEN: Sat, 16 Sep

WHERE: The Playhouse

triple j’s Hobba & Hing say seeya and thank ya! Come farewell them in style as they wrap up a stellar innings on triple j Drive. To mark the end of an era, triple j are giving the guys a huge send-off. They’ll be joined by special guests you know and love from triple j Drive as they relive some of their greatest moments before saying goodbye. But this isn’t the end of the road for Hobba & Hing – they’ve got a new comedy podcast called Silver Bullet available now on the ABC listen app. 6:30pm, $49 + bf via Canberra Ticketing

