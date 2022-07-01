The Drop (CBR EDM) – SO many parties + a new fest!



The Drop (CBR EDM) brought to you by Allan Sko

Welcome one and all to another instalment of your monthly dollop of dance-related delectables. Despite the Coves still being rife (I finally copped the bastard) the CBR EDM calendar hasn’t looked this exciting in a long old time.

Plumps & Krafty Kuts Reeling In The Years

Lee “Plump DJs” Rous & Martin “Krafty Kuts” Reeves

Speaking of, big shout out to all of you who made it along to Plump DJs and Krafty Kuts at the eventual venue of One22 (was scheduled for the usual Friction Presents home of Assembly before noise complaints quashed that, grrrrrr; then was installed in Transit Bar before a very last-minute pivot to One22).

It was a magical late Sunday afternoon/early eve; a veritable school reunion of everyone I used to party with in the 2000s and early ‘10s who I hadn’t seen in a literal decade. Lee ‘Plump’ Rous and Martin ‘Krafty’ Reeves put on absolute bangers of sets. Reeves switched genres, played bootlegs and megamixes up the wazoo, used vocal samples to be his own MC, and scratched up a storm. While Rous playing a greatest hits of what is now over two decades worth of big tunes interspersed with new gems equally well received.

In fact, so enamoured was an ecstatic Lee that after the show, the man declared to me that it was the best gig he’s had in over a decade (and this man has played the world entire). He reiterated this after on Twitter, so he ain’t lying.

From past parties to future funtimes, we have two venues giving us a smorgasbord of different dance delights, a new exciting night in an unexpected venue, and a slick new festival to look forward to.

Pumped Fiction

Starting with mainstay Fiction, their Fridays are throwing up a musical kaleidoscope of CBR EDM wonder. To whit:

On 1 July, there’s the big bass and high energy of Dimatik & Restricted with supports Haylee Karmer, Take-Tu, Toucan, Daz, and Edstar. Tix $21.28 via dimatikrestricted.intix.com

8 July delivers epic bangers across the UK bass/garage and drum & bass spectrum via UK trio Gentlemens Club, with supports Artinium (SYD), Netizen, Kaliopi, Karnotix, Daz, and Edstar. Tix $21.79 via gentsclub.intix.com

15 July, it’s the local drill wave & controversial rap stylings of Onefour with supports Atu, Kilusan, Trigga, Tai, Bilolo, Edstar and Daz. Tix $52.22 via onefour.intix.com

And come 22 July, how’s this for a fucken blast from the past: Nick Skitz & Colin Hennerz will be throwing out NRG & hardstyle bangers with supports Callum Mcintosh, Fuentes Brothers, Jorgo, Edstar and Daz. Tix $16.18 – $21.28 via nickskitzcolinhennerz.intix.com

Of particular note for this little column scribe is the mighty international drum & bass heft of Matrix and Futurebound.

Pioneers of the genre for over two decades via the mighty Viper Recordings label, they are responsible for one of my fave LPs in Universal Truth (treat yourself and listen to Sandstorm for some sheer liquid bliss). They hit Fiction on Sunday, 24 July, and are joined by DJ HRH, Tidy & Samwise, Karnotix, and Kaliopi. From 8pm, $16.18 via dnbjuly.intix.com

And you can head to fctn.intix.com for further info and tix on this broad spectrum of EDM entertainment.

Taking a sideway look at CBR EDM offerings

Over to sideway action now, and the little-venue-that-could are proving once again they’re a force to be reckoned with.

SW INHOUSE w/ Middle Name Dance Band, Sampology, plu + friends – a cross-pollination of house, jazz, and soul from collaborative supergroup of Sampology, KUZCO & Sam Stosuur – Friday, 8 July. $20-$25 + bf.

Neighbourhood Watch #11 – the monthly club night for local DJs by local DJs returns with sets from Fraiser Brigz, Mia Sorlie, and Sardines – Saturday, 9 July. $10 + bf.

Moopie + Bayu – All Night Long – a night of raucous dance heat, with the two delivering a “wide ranging taste and a real intuition for the craft”. – Saturday, 16 July. $20-$25 + bf.

Tix for all sideway events are through Humanitix.

And later on, 18 September at sideway, is the Infinity Worm festival after party, which segues neatly into me telling you all about that rather exciting venture.

To Infinity Worm, and beyond!

Actually, instead of me telling you about it, why don’t I pass this over to the crew themselves:

“Infinity Worm is a new one-day annual electronic music festival in Canberra, Australia, featuring two covered stages, Hi-Fi sound systems, and a custom-built lighting design by Colourblind Lighting – the lighting team behind Dark Mofo, Vivid Sydney, Suncycle, and Coachella.

“Infinity Worm is not bound by genre or sound – instead, we are dedicated to an exploration of high quality music in any form it takes – coupling this with a complex, idiosyncratic world-class lighting design.

“Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Canberra CBD, our venue is built into a scenic valley with both the Infinity Stage and Worm Stage covered from the elements. A fully licensed permanent bar will operate on-site too.

“Expect intelligent jungle, drum & bass, braindance/intelligent dance music, abstract dance, experimental & cinematic techno, dubstep, live electronic jazz bands, and much more.”

The list of acts are too numerous to list without being boring, so feast your eyes on that lovely graphic below and drink ‘em on all. Go on… DRINK ‘EM!

Tickets are $32.74 – $80.21 and are available from 1 July via Eventbrite.

For something that’s the same but different, local party-makers Capital Underground are proud to present a night of tech/deep/house under the banner of The Smith’s Sessions. Their modus operandi is: “Forget the nightclubs – get up close and intimate with some of Canberra’s best up-and-coming DJ/producers at Smith’s Alternative.”

The Saturday, 23 July iteration of the sessions features EDM and housemeister Eloria, party DJ extraordinaire Gin & Sonic (great name), house party specialist Milky, and versatile newcomer Oblvvn. Tix are a steal at $10 via the venue, and aren’t expected to last.

Speaking of which, in fantastic news – particularly if you’ve scored a ticket – this year’s Spilt Milk festival has SOLD OUT, and not just the 26 November Canberra fest. The Ballarat and Gold Coast ones too.

An auspicious start for their first tour, and The Drop extends a hearty congratulations to Kicks and team. You can head to spilt-milk.com.au to get on a waiting list.

Right, that’s plenty for you to sink into. Sally forth, and let your feet fly, my pretties.

