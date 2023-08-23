Hot Tix – 6 Top Things to See This Month

Canberra Music Arts thingy compiled by Allan Sko

BMA has lovingly gathered together some of the best and brightest music happenings the fair city of Canberra (and surrounds) has to offer.

Read on below, and get on out!

WHO: Unplugged Sundays At The Lakes

WHAT: 3 hours of local live music every Sunday

WHEN: 27th Aug, 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th Sep, 2:30pm – 5:30pm

WHERE: Gungahlin Lakes Club

Ahhhh! It’s good to see a super club throw open its lavish halls for local live music! Resurrecting the successful Unplugged Sundays sessions from December 2022 to March 2023, this refreshed version further builds on the growing weekly event, with a string of top performers: Alder Wild (27 Aug), Jack Lowman (3 Sep), Harry Carman (10 Sep), Code Red (17 Sep), and Gia Ransome (24 Sep) for starters. Enjoy up to three hours of music with the backdrop of a beer garden, relax, get up and dance, or enjoy the company of toddlers to seniors groups and all in between. 2:30pm – 5:30pm, free entry, all ages welcome! More info via the website.

WHO: Muso-Journo Joe Matera

WHAT: Book launch + acoustic performance

WHEN: Fri, 25th August, 3pm

WHERE: Woden Library

Joe Matera has been on both sides of the musician/critic divide. The Aussie singer/songwriter, guitarist, recording artist, music journalist and author turned his childhood music obsession into an early career in a covers band, with a day job as a guitar teacher. Many bands later, the advent of the internet opened up the possibility of writing about is first love. Join Joe as he gives a reading from his new peek behind- the-curtain book Backstage Pass – The Grit and The Glamour, followed by a live acoustic performance. This is a free, all ages event, registration via librariesact required.

WHO: The Paper Collar Pickers

WHAT: Ragtime ‘n’ harmonies

WHEN: Sat 26th, 7.30pm and Sun 27th August, 11am and 4pm

WHERE: Nest Café Cinema Tumbarumba, Dalton Public Hall, Old Canberra Inn

The Paper Collar Pickers are Rod Vervest and Craig Sinclair, two musos from WA’s south coast, who share a love for ragtime guitar, close harmonies, and Albany’s granite coastline. Rod is a seasoned fingerstyle acoustic guitarist of many-a musical project (and Artistic Director, Albany Folk & Shanty Fest). Craig is an award-laden singer, songwriter, guitarist, and dobro player, who plants his storytelling lyrics in the rich riverbed of folk styles old & new. You can catch them at Nest Café Cinema Tumbarumba (Sat, 26 Aug, 7:30pm) Tix here, Dalton Public Hall (Sun, 27 Aug, 11am) Tix here, and Old Canberra Inn (Sun, 27 Aug, 4pm).

WHO: Dirtbag

WHAT: Celebrating The Dust Collectors exhibition in music

WHEN: Sat, 9th Sep, 2pm

WHERE: Tuggeranong Arts Centre

Dirtbag, the Lonely One, is a one-man rock ‘n’ roll band from Captains Flat. The Dust Collectors have dusted him off for a rare local show after his recent appearances in Sydney and Melbourne with the Cha Cha Chas and legendary wild man Nestter Donuts from Barcelona. Dirtbag is a mysterious figure, tutored by Chad Morgan and Dee Dee Ramone, he delivers fuzzed out bubble-gum garage rockin’ tunes guaranteed to make you shake your money maker and blow your top! Dirtbag endorses Supro guitars and Savage amplification. 2pm, free show, all welcome. You can book tickets via trybooking.

WHO: The Canberra Punk Rock Movie Massacre

WHAT: Films and Music

WHEN: Sat, 23th September, 4pm

WHERE: NFSA + Smith’s Alternative

It’s a trashtacular R-rated double feature movie screening followed by a trashtastic double header gig! At NFSA’s Arc Cinema, bare witness to Pub: The Movie, a punk rock doco on larrikin St Kilda artist/ muso Fred Negro; and Ribspreader, a(n) hilarious, bloodsoaked, no-budget splatterpunk masterpiece on the perils of smoking. Both films come with creator Q&As. At Smith’s Alt, wig out to the soundtrack of Brisbane’s good time noisy cowpunk rock’n’roll outfit Ketamine Cowboys, and Sydney’s trashbag psycho blues-rock ’n’ punk legends White Knuckle. 4pm, $25 – $50. Tix via Trybooking

WHO: The Black Souls

WHAT: Live Planet Die Single Release Party

WHEN: Fri, 29th September, 7pm

WHERE: Pot Belly Bar

Energetic hard rock 3-piece The Black Souls are back and finally on proverbial wax thanks to Pendragon Studios. Yes, eagerly awaited debut album, Heartbreak and Redemption, is soon here, comprising a collection of songs typical of their fulminating and diverse sound, regaling hard-learned tales via hard hitting hard rock. Catchy riffs and guileful guitar work from Bart Black, creative and funky lines from everyone’s favourite short rocker chick with the neon green-stringed bass Katrina Maree, and solid backing from true-handed drummer Stephen Deakin. Doors 7pm, show starts at 8pm. $15 at the door

