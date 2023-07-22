SPOTLIGHT – ARTS for Jul/Aug

BMA’s top ARTS picks for July/August

WHO: Amadeus

WHAT: Play written by Peter Shaffer, Directed by Cate Clelland

WHEN: 27 July – 12 Aug

WHERE: Canberra Rep Theatre

Salieri bargained with God: servitude in return for fame through music. He rises to become the favoured Austrian Court Composer when Mozart arrives: foolish, foul-mouthed, and a musical genius. God has betrayed their bargain and Salieri will have his revenge. Mozart’s music underscores the relationship between these two composers; their fates entwined with murderous intent. This is Salieri’s confession. Did he do it? Amadeus explores the overwhelming obsession that occurs when we reimagine our life in the spotlight of someone else’s talent. 7pm + 2pm matinees, $25 – $50 via venue

WHO: Legacies

WHAT: Powerful storytelling and physical theatre

WHEN: 2 – 5 August

WHERE: The Q, Queanbeyan

It’s 1868, in the middle of the ocean, and Captain Watt has just discovered six young stowaways on board his ship. Inspired by grand sailors’ tales, they seek buried treasure, mermaids, sword fights… and that’s just the beginning. New from playwright Rachel Pengilly, with original music by Shannon Parnell, Legacies brings together powerful storytelling and physical theatre. Based on the true story of the Arran Stowaways, Legacies probes the depths of resilience and friendship… and how the choices you make shape the legacy you leave. Sessions at 2pm & 7pm, $30 – $50 + bf via venue

WHO: Coil

WHAT: One-of-a-kind live cinema experience

WHEN: 8 – 9 August

WHERE: The Q, Queanbeyan

An immediate hit with critics and audiences, Coil is one of those rare productions: gobsmackingly clever in its execution while being funny, warm hearted, and deeply resonant. Blurring the boundaries of theatre and cinema, this innovative new work draws on our collective memories to pay tribute to the glory days of the video store and the communities we made within them. Creating new work at the very edge of video technology and live performance, re:group mash theatre and movie-making together to create this unique ‘live cinema’ experience. 7:30pm, $30 – $60 + bf via venue

WHO: Kirsty Webeck

WHAT: A Canberra Comedy Club special

WHEN: Sat, 12 August

WHERE: White Eagle Polish Club

Kirsty wins fans and hearts everywhere she goes with her upbeat and relatable brand of comedy that is often described as playful, light-hearted, and fun. She’s secured a place as one of the busiest comedians in the country with regular appearances on TV and radio. Her TV appearances include Tonightly with Tom Ballard, Metrosexual, How To Stay Married, SBS’ Celebrity Letters and Numbers, The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, Question Everything, Just For Laughs, The Project and Today Extra. Now, she’s coming back to the ol’ stomping grounds of Canberra! 8:30pm, $25 + bf via Trybooking

WHO: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

WHAT: An evening of fabulous Jazz

WHEN: 17 & 18 August

WHERE: Snow Concert Hall

The world-renowned JLCO is composed of 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. It has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988 and produces thousands of performances, education, and broadcast events each season in both its home in New York and around the globe. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the JLCO performs a vast repertoire, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, and current and former JLCO members. 7pm, $80 – $150 + bf via Humanitix

WHO: “Walanbaa Yulu-Gi” Burn The Floor featuring Mitch Tambo

WHAT: Ground breaking dance

WHEN: Wed, 9 August

WHERE: Canberra Theatre

World renowned Australian ballroom dance company Burn The Floor collaborates with Indigenous star Mitch Tambo to create a brandnew dance production. A ground-breaking and inspirational journey, embracing a mix of Indigenous culture and music with ballroom and Latin dance styles. It’s all backed with a soundtrack of Australian rock classics and Mitch’s own musical compositions, driven with the energy and passion of 20 dancers, vocalists, and musicians. On the verge of super stardom, Mitch Tambo performs in his own language to rave reviews. 7:30pm, $69 – $99 + bf via venue

