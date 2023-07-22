LOCALITY – Music To Warm Your Hearts

[The latest on local music with Jannah Fahiz]

What a time to be alive – live music is pumping right now!

It’s really great to see so much support in the scene lately. Though it may be cold out, my heart is warm. On that note, I’m here to bring you some of the hottest local events around town!

The first gig I’ve got for you is Milestone Entertainment’s Farewell Party on Saturday, 22 July.

The show will take place at Live at the Polo from 7pm and will feature a great array of locals; nonbinarycode, Sorrento, Katrina Maree & A Black Soul and Daniel Isherwood. Come down for one last Milestone Entertainment hurrah and celebrate all the good things they have done for our community. Tickets are available via Humanitix for $15 + bf.

Feeling like your winter needs a bit of magic put into it?

Maybe it’s time to celebrate Blackened Xmas in July. Think jingle bells meets metal hell.

If this takes your fancy, head on down to Smith’s Alternative on Friday, 28 July from 9:30pm. Local band Krampus will be launching their album which shows off the metal subgenre grinchcore. You’ll also see Project: Ultimate Satan and Nicodemus Delatovic take the stage too. Tickets are $20 ($15 concession) and are available via Smith’s Alternative website.

An album that’s been 10 years in the making is finally getting its spotlight! Konrad Lenz is releasing Genteel Poverty and the Likelihood of Rain and will be heading to Live at the Polo to give it the party it deserves.

The album is a beautiful blend of folk, rock, and blues and is available to purchase now on Bandcamp before the official release date. You can catch Konrad at Live at the Polo on Saturday, 29 July from 7:30pm. You’ll also see some amazing guests including Mikelangelo and the Tin Star, The Dreamlanders, Alice Cottee, Tom Woodward, Emma Kelly (Happy Axe), Randall Blair, and more. Tickets are available via Humanitix for $20 ($17 concession).

Did you hear? Why, there’s a two-day festival happening over at the Pot Belly Bar!

Entitled Trapped Under Ice, the weekend-long affair is taking place on the Friday & Saturday, 4-5 August from 7pm, with tickets set at $25 a piece for each night, which can be purchased on the door. And you get a good amount for your coin to boot with a large line-up of both local and interstate bands to enjoy.

The Friday, 4 August night will feature Bastardizer, Rock & Roll Weapon, Scum Fu, Mourners, and Reign of Terror. And the Saturday, 5 August eve will show off Rust, Asura, Inebriator, Futility, Black Mountain, and O’Sluggard.

Wanting a night filled with variety? Head on down to Smith’s Alternative on Friday, 18 August for the Too Deadly Night.

This event is showcasing talented First Nations people in Canberra playing their wares in the mediums of drag, comedy, and music! The talented line-up for the night includes Ashtray Moonay, Tina Cox and MadB, with more to be announced. Tickets are available via Smiths Alternative’s website for $30 ($25 concession).

And that’s my selection this month. So what are you waiting for? Grab your ticket and do some stretches because there’s many great gigs to attend and moves to be made!

Until next time.

Send gigs and info TO: [JANNAH.FAHIZ@GMAIL.COM]

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

