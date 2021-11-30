IamSNAP cracks another contemp pop-rap track on self-rule, ‘Tillerman’



IamSnap Tillerman review by Vince Leigh

Multifaceted Australian music artist IamSnap has released Tillerman, the follow-up to his recent track Freezin.

IamSnap (Shannon Elliott) has been a writer, actor, and recording artist for over twenty years. He has numerous Billboard and Top 10 U.S iTunes Chart impacts to his credit.

He has also written songs for countless artists, including Honey Shazad (Britain’s Got Talent), Noah Fonoti (X-Factor) and Chris Sheehy (The Voice Australia).

Touring extensively, he’s shared the stage with such rap luminaries as Grammy Award winners Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. He has also worked with artists such as Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Swifty McVay (D12), B.G. Knoccout, and Dr Dre’s son Curtis Young.

IamSnap has featured on a project (DJ Cell Smoke Chronicles) alongside the iconic E-40. That peaked at #4 on the US iTunes Charts. That same project charted again in 2021 and went to #1 on iTunes and #20 Billboard Charts.

Within hours of the release of IamSnap’s EP, The Entry (2021), the record generated 340k streams. The two projects both made the top 50 iTunes Charts, peaking at #31 and #33.

More recently, IamSnap was nominated for Best Music Video by ONIROS New York Film Awards for Sick Love.

IamSnap’s Independence Day

As IamSnap says about his latest single:

“Tillerman is a song about becoming content with not signing to a major record label and enjoying the ride as an independent artist.”

Creativity over commerce is a respectable stance to take. IamSnap actually manages to countervail such a typically tricky challenge by creating an effective blend of both. Tillerman retains a spirited, free-flowing edge while exhibiting all the hallmarks of a radio-friendly, rap-pop track.

A slew of contrasting elements—light and dark, low-key and elevated, sparse and condensed—these enable the track to straddle that most difficult of lines.

The result is a self-assured, satisfying, credible slice of contemporary rap-pop.

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

