Canberra’s Drag Dynamo: Venus Mantrap’s Cinematic Revelries

Samuel Townsend, the visionary force behind the drag persona Venus Mantrap, orchestrates two extraordinary Canberra events—Fright Night and Six Degrees Of Separation—that seamlessly blend cinema, pop culture, and the transformative power of drag.

The Evolution of Venus Mantrap: A Daring Dance in Vulnerable Spaces

Where better to begin our journey than at the start, with the emergence of Venus Mantrap. Samuel was nearing the end of his time in art school when a friend invited him to perform at Toast. Looking to shake off the end-of-semester funk, Samuel agreed, and Venus made a spectacular debut.

“I was incredibly nervous about doing it,” Samuel admits. “But there was something to it. Afterwards, it became an extension of my art practice, opening up an audaciousness and boldness in all ideas.”

Ooooo, now that’s interesting. How so?

“Venus makes things happen,” Samuel states. “I might come up with an idea as the artist Samuel Townsend, and Venus seems to be the daredevil that makes it come to fruition.

“Venus steps into vulnerable spaces, willing to share, embodying audacity and creativity.”

The Canberra Drag Scene: A Kaleidoscope of Expression

Embarking on the drag journey in 2006, Samuel has witnessed the evolution of the local drag scene.

“Drag can be just about anything and everything now,” he says. “Canberra is filled with incredible kings and queens, expressing gender and personality through drag in myriad ways.”

According to Samuel, drag’s enduring appeal lies in its multifaceted nature.

“It’s escapism, it’s joyful, it’s funny, and it can be serious and moving. Above all, it’s courageous.”

He emphasizes the bravery of individuals constructing characters in private spaces and presenting them on stage, challenging societal norms and celebrating diversity.

Fright Night: A Monthly Horror Extravaganza with a Dash of Drag

Fright Night brings horror and horror-adjacent films to the National Film and Sound Archive’s (NFSA) Arc Cinema. Samuel’s initial annual plan for two or three screenings evolved into a full-blown monthly program.

Excitement brims in his voice as he says, “We just locked in the 2024 schedule, and it’s going to blow people away.”

The format of Fright Night transcends the ordinary film screening, incorporating dynamic elements like Q&A sessions and live performances. Samuel elucidates:

“I curate the film selection based on movies approaching birthdays or staying relevant, drawing inspiration from ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s horror,” he says. “It’s not just about watching a film; I often perform a skit before diving into an introduction, offering more context on what we’re about to experience.”

Samuel promises a unique extravaganza for the screening of the classic confrontational Chamberlain-set chaos of Carrie.

“The event will include a prom in NFSA’s courtyard, live music, food, a performance, and a look back at one of the most iconic horror films of the ‘70s. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to experience it on the big screen.

“And we love people who come dressed in their best costumes.”

Six Degrees of Separation: Where Pop Icons and Drag Converge

Smith’s Alternative is the home of another of Samuel’s brainchildren, Six Degrees of Separation. The quarterly variety-act tribute to diverse pop icons has swiftly become a must-be-at night (to wit, the most recent instalment—David Bowie tribute Diamond Dogs—was a sellout). Samuel paints a vivid picture:

“Local artists respond to a chosen pop culture icon, typically from the music world,” he explains. “It’s a melting pot of creativity, featuring everything from puppet shows to drag performances, spoken word, and contemporary dance.”

Reflecting on the diversity of performances, Samuel adds,

“I invite people who may not have a connection to the artist. They undertake research to explore concepts in ways that have depth.

“The night always ends in a disco, inviting the audience to participate in celebrating the artist’s work.”

Reflecting on the Bowie-themed night, Samuel radiates joy.

“It was the first sold-out event as part of the Separation series, a testament to David Bowie.”

The night featured a diverse line-up, including drag kings, musical comedians, and heartfelt renditions of Bowie’s classics. The audience response was overwhelmingly positive, with people reluctant to leave.

Anticipating next year’s events, which include a Grace Jones-themed evening, Samuel acknowledges the audience’s appreciation, noting, “They seem to cherish the opportunity to step into safe spaces and witness incredible local talent.”

Through his alter ego Venus Mantrap, Samuel Townsend has not only carved a niche in Canberra’s drag scene but enriched the city’s cultural tapestry. Fright Night and Six Degrees of Separation testify to his creativity and the enduring appeal of drag as a vibrant and liberating artistic expression.

As Canberra basks in these glorious spectacles, the city finds itself at

the intersection of cinema, pop culture, and the captivating world of

drag. A place where audiences and performers alike revel in the magic

created by one of the city’s most visionary artists.

And you can indulge in this revelry at the final Fright Night of 2023. It’s Stephen King’s creepy classic Carrie (1976) + Special Prom Night(!) on Saturday, 16 December, at 6pm. Tix are $10/$12 via tickets.nfsa.gov.au

For 2024’s Fright Night line-up, stay tuned to the NFSA’s website, and for Six Degrees of Separation, keep yer eye on Smith’s Alternative’s website or socials!

