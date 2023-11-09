[Punk & Disorderly] THE Punk Gigs to get to for Nov/Dec ’23

The word on Punk with Alice Worley

Hey, punk fam! And hey to Ngunnawal spring! Is it hot? Is it cold? Do I have hay fever or the flu? No one knows what to wear or how their immunity is coping. But what is known is what shows to get to!

Get sprayed with beer at FANGZ

Gadigal land favourites FANGZ are coming back to town! Most recently supporting Fidlar, the boys are back with their own tour, playing this leg with locals Box Dye and Rental Snake.

These guys know how to put on a show. Every member leaves everything on whatever stage they play, giving as much energy to a crowd of 10 as they do to a crowd of 100. It’s just an absolute passion for them, and they are so fun to watch, so please do get yourself along for this (Warning: first three rows will get sprayed with beer).

This is the only band I’ve ever had the pleasure of crowd surfing to. Being able to live out my Jack Black School of Rock fantasy that day will live rent-free in my mind forever. Head to The Basement on Friday, 10 November and make your own memories! Get your tickets via Oztix

Synth-Punk? Yes please.

Any fans of synth-punk about? Well, good news! Screensaver is on an Australian tour and stopping by sideway on Thursday, 2 November. They’ll be celebrating the release of their sophomore album, Decent Shapes, alongside Glass Eater and local favourites Kilroy. If you’re looking for a danceable yet dark and moody set that satisfies those new-wave cravings, look no further! Missed the gig? Give em a listen via Bandcamp.

Moaning Lisa and Friends: Here’s to Us

Ngunnawal-born, Naarm-residing icons Moaning Lisa are returning to their old stomping ground for their Here’s To Us tour on Saturday, 18 November. They’ll be looking back to the days of The Sweetest and Do You Know Enough, their much beloved EPs from 2017 and 2018, but we’ll get a sneak peek at some new stuff, too!

Joined by Shoeb Ahmed and Sonic Reducer at sideway, this is sure to be a wholesome celebration of the work that made us fall in love with Moaning Lisa and a celebration of their career. Tickets are $23.50 via Oztix

Sonic Reducer’s new single is a cracker!

Speaking of Sonic Reducer, massive congratulations on the launch of your single One Of The Lads! It’s an absolute cracker of a track, perfect for listeners like myself who love The Horrors, Idles, and Viagra Boys. If you haven’t been to a Sonic Reducer show, I highly recommend them to young and old punk fans. Bands like this keep that old-school, ‘70s punk aesthetic going. I’m very excited to see where this band goes. Give it a listen on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

Go hard with the HARD ONS

And while I’m on the topic of old-school punks, Aussie legends Hard-Ons are headed to Canberra for their last tour of 2023. Come see this 40-year-old band still hit hard at Pot Belly Bar on 14 December with locals Hydranaut. I’m keen for this to be a sweaty, intimate, fully packed-out show. Come get down and dirty with Tim Rogers and see why Ray Ann is everyone’s spirit animal. Tix are $39.80 via Oztix.

Pat Todd and Mad Macka are acoustic punk

And last but not least, 28 November is seeing an acoustic punk session going down at Smith’s Alternative! Showcasing Pat Todd of The Lazy Cowgirls and Mad Macka of Cosmic Psychos, this stripped-back punk finery is a must-see for any punk rock aficionado. Plus, stick around after Pat and Macka for a set from Undermines! Tix are 20 bucks via Smiths.

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

