[Spotlight] Six Top Arts Things to enjoy for Nov/Dec 23

BMA top ARTS picks! by Allan Sko

WHO: Small Blessings exhibition

WHAT: Community multi-arts favours

WHEN: 27 Oct – 27 Jan

WHERE: Tuggeranong Arts Centre

This exhibition is the result of a multi-art form engagement project that asked the community to consider and then make an action of a small blessing. In the Tuggers Centre and beyond, the project incorporates workshops, a weekly making table, live performance, an exhibition, and a giving table. Public program includes Weekly Making Table on Thursdays, 11am-1pm, where you can contribute to the exhibition and learn felting with Lynn Petersen. And Beyond Small Talk improv theatre show with Lightbulb Improv, Friday, 3 November, 3pm. Share and read project stories at somethingquirkier.wildapricot.org

WHO: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]

WHAT: Whipfast ‘n’ witty William

WHEN: 16 Nov – 2 Dec

WHERE: Canberra REP

“It’s one of the most ridiculous plays I’ve ever directed,” says Ylaria Rogers, director of Canberra REP’s final production for 2023: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]. It’s a two-hour romp through The Bard’s 37 plays (plus sonnets), with three actors condensing his comedies, histories, and tragedies in a crisply comedic style. “This is a silly, ‘caught-up-in-the-action’ play,” says Rogers. “It’s party season and it’s a party play… It’s like watching Shakespeare as a cabaret. It’s relevant, political, and reflects on both our time and his”. 7:30pm + 2pm matinees, $25 – $50 via venue

WHO: The Young Soloists

WHAT: String orchestra gems

WHEN: Saturday, 25 November

WHERE: Snow Concert Hall

The Young Soloists unites highly talented award-winning young virtuosos between the ages of 13 and 23 from over 20 nations to form a world-class ensemble. It is a project unlike any other in the world, and the results are ours to enjoy. The award winning Young Soloists have established themselves as one of the leading youth orchestras worldwide. This is primarily due to their unique concept: exceptional young musicians perform as soloists with their own orchestra, accompany each other, and share their passion for music. 7pm – 9pm,

$40 – $100+ bf via Humanitix

WHO: Canberra International Improv Festival

WHAT: 24+ theatre shows

WHEN: 4 – 10 Dec

WHERE: Smith’s & The Street

A HUGE week of impro beckons for ths year’s CIIF, as Australia’s original and largest gathering of improvisers from around the globe converge on Canberra this December. With a whopping 24 world-class, spontaneous theatre shows in a single week, the festival expands well beyond the Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Thank God You’re Here or Theatresports that folk usually think about improv (though there IS that, worry not). Across two venues—the intimacy of Smith’s; the grandeur of The Street—once-only theatre shows tapping into every genre await! For a full program & info: facebook.com/Improvention, The Street Theatre and Smiths Alternative

WHO: King Lear

WHAT: Bold, modern take on Shakespeare classic

WHEN: 29 Nov – 3 Dec

WHERE: The Q, Queanbeyan

A kingdom, ruled by an ageing monarch, is fractured by pride, folly, and avarice in Shakespeare’s epic tragedy, King Lear. In this bold, contemporary adaptation directed by Joel Horwood, Karen Vickery stars as the titular King alongside an extraordinary local cast. Prepare to see The Q as you’ve never seen it before, as Echo Theatre’s electrifying new production promises a spectacle of otherworldly

proportions. A family drama with global resonance, King Lear forces us to confront our own humanity, and dismantle our preconceptions of power. Sessions at 2pm, 5pm & 7.30pm, $30 – $60 via venue

WHO: DISCRIMINATE

WHAT: Satirical Exhi of Modern Anti- Disability Propaganda

WHEN: From 1 Dec

WHERE: Belco Arts

Brought to you by the tireless John Brookes of Dark Snow exhibition fame, prepare to be challenged with this satirical look at how modern-day media depicts people with disabilities, often subtly reinforcing prejudice. DISCRIMINATE explores this idea by using the style and design of early 20th Century propaganda posters used in Nazi Germany, Maoist China, the Cold War etc., and applying them to today’s society. Do YOU Discriminate between right and wrong? Do you Discriminate against others? This exhibition may surprise you… Opening night: Friday, 1 December, 6pm. DISCRIMINATE runs until 17 February. More info via Belco Arts Website.

