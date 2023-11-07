[Locality] A Melting Pot of Excellent Gigs for Nov/Dec 2023

The latest on local music with Jannah Fahiz

Hello! Jannah here, welcoming you to another Locality column filled with the hottest gigs around town that I implore you to check out over the next few weeks. Whether you’re into folk, metal, pop or something a little more experimental, there’s a gig for you.

A Melting Pot

The Dalmatians. Photo by Golden Thread Photography

First up, we have The Dalmations performing on Friday, 10 November at Pot Belly Bar. No, I don’t mean there will be dancing dogs, you big silly! I’m talking about our local indie pop rock folk band (though maybe they still like a good head scratch). The band has put together this event called The Melting Pot, which “brings together a diverse blend of music to suit all comers”.

Joining them on the night will be locals Dana Hassell and Hex Ray. The show starts at 7pm, and tickets are $15 on the door.

Doom but no Gloom

Local doom metal band Witchskull are celebrating the release of their 4th album, The Serpent Tide, on Saturday, 18 November from 7pm at The Basement.

Witchskull. Photo supplied

They’ve been around for nearly a decade, toured the world, picked up a swag of awards, and have produced an impressive output. This 10-track album is their finest work to date.

And you can catch it live on stage this month! Joining them on stage, we have an array of local heavy artists in Immorium, Undermines, and Loose Cannon. Tickets are $29.60 and are for sale via Oztix.

Party Time!

Sam Floyd. Photo supplied

In a party kind of mood? It’s My Party is happening on Sunday, 26 November at Smith’s Alternative.

And it’s not just any old gig… This event celebrates dear Sam Floyd’s birthday! And the best present you can bring is you and your dancing shoes.

From Sam’s act, you can expect singing, poems, juggling and maybe even some clowning around – It’s the whole party package deal! Dad rock band Jason Recliner will also perform their songs that tell comedic tales from their lives.

The show starts at 4pm, and tickets are $20 ($10 concession) via Smith’s website

THE Genesis Owusu

Genesis Owusu. Photo by Bec Parsons

He’s the talk of the town, our pride and joy, and now you can see the hometown hero live!

Yes, THE Genesis Owusu is performing at the University of Canberra on Saturday, 9 December. Joining him will be Atlanta’s EARTHGANG [a hip hop duo so fierce they have to be capitalised – BOSSMAN SKO].

Owusu’s lofty career soars ever higher. He’s opened for Paramore, toured America, and is now touring Australia. He is currently nominated for 7 ARIA Awards (he took home 4 ARIAs in 2021) not to mention blitzing the recent NLMAs with another 4 gongs!

Owusu will be performing songs from his new album Struggler— an exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life and our ability to endure—alongside his biggest hits. The all-ages show starts at 7pm, and tickets are $89.90 via via Moshtix.

Bang On

Smith’s continues their classic Bang!! Beng!! Bing!! Bong!! Bung!! event on Tuesday, 12 December at 6pm. The community night sees ten people perform five songs each, with December’s event featuring Jackie Crimson, Cher Albrecht, Larissa, Trevor Love, Danny V, Bruce Head, moss girl and Ray Buckley. Only $5 via the venue.

And if you’d like to play at this or future BBBBBs, simply email smithsalternative@gmail.com

Our music scene is pumping again! After a few quiet years, it’s a beautiful thing to see. Make up for lost time, head on out, and enjoy the warming weather. Until next time!

Send gigs and info to: JANNAH.FAHIZ@GMAIL.COM

