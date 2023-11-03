Discover Canberra’s Talent and Vote in the MusicACT Awards!

The 2023 Nominees for the MusicACT Music Awards (MAMAs) are now live! Winners to be announced on Tuesday December 5 at Highball.
Read on >>
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, SAFIA, Fred Smith, Apricot Ink, Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide and ARCHIE among the nominees for this year’s MAMAs, an annual celebration and recognition of great music being created in Canberra.
Four categories, Artist of the Year, Industry Legend of the Year, Best Independent Debut of the Year and new category Best Release of the Year will be decided through public online voting by over 1900 ACT Music Pros; peers and punters alike. Voting closes on Tuesday November 21.
>>LISTEN to the Canberra talent MAMAs 2023 Nominees<<
The MAMAs peer nomination and award voting process sets out to elevate music industry recognition. The MAMAs acknowledge the ACT’s uniquely independent and highly collaborative music scene, the importance of encouraging emerging new music and celebrating the incredible contributions of individual artists and music industry workers who drive the ACT’s contemporary music industry.
>>VOTE in the MAMAs 2023 here<<
The winners of each category plus two MusicACT Hall of Fame Inductees will be announced at the 2023 MAMAs awards evening on Tuesday December 5 at newly-renovated city venue Highball. Tickets are now on-sale for the evening, with the night featuring live music performances from Apricot Ink + more to be announced.
“The MAMAs are an historical opportunity for audiences and industry to discover Canberra’s wonderful musicians and the people working behind our stages.”
Full list of nominees for 2023
Artist of the Year 2023 – Nominees
Apricot Ink
ARCHIE
Fred Smith
Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide
Sesame Girl
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Best Release of the Year Nominees
Apricot Ink – Summa Glo
ARCHIE – Lowtide
Artist Running Club – Japan
Lara Buchanan – You Know I Like Red
SAFIA – A Lover’s Guide to a Lucid Dream
st.sinner – Headcase
Independent Debut of the Year 2023 – Nominees
Gia Ransome – Boots
Jett Blyton – JUN3
Jason Myles – Freaking Out Loud
Sonic Reducer – ONE OF THE LADS
The Decideds – So Long
Tivien – EGO
Wallabindi aka Monica Moore – Wallabindi Dreaming
Industry Legend/s of the Year 2023 – Nominees
Gutwrench Records
Joel Cabban (The Noisefloor, The Basement)
Meg Houghton
Nuance Media
Tim Brown (sideway)
Last year saw the event held at ONE22, with 2022 Artist of the Year awarded to Genesis Owusu who recently secured the most ARIA-nominations this year of any artist with seven nominations including ARIA Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Hip-Hop/Rap Release, and recognition and awards for a number of recipients voted on by their peers including local band MUESLI, booking agent Sarah O’Malley. The night also saw MusicACT Hall of Fame inductions for local venue Smith’s Alternative, Duncan Lowe of Infidel Studios and Ryan Sabet of Kicks Entertainment (Spilt Milk Festival).
In case you missed it : VOTE in the MAMAs 2023 here, TICKETS available here and LISTEN to the Canberra talent MAMAs 2023 Nominees