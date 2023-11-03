[HOT TIX] 6 Top Music Things To See for Nov/Dec 23

Canberra Music Arts thingy compiled by Allan Sko

WHO: CBR Symphony Orchestra

WHAT: Down South chamber concert

WHEN: Thu, 2 Nov

WHERE: Tuggeranong Arts Centre

Enjoy the sounds of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO) performing a beautiful night of classical music including Beethoven Trio in B-flat major for clarinet, bassoon, and piano, and an original composition by CSO Principal Bassoon Ben Hoadley – Four Preludes, for clarinet, bassoon, and piano. The program also includes a solo work from pianist Edward Neeman. The bar opens from 5pm, with the concert from 6pm – 7 pm. Tickets are $35 full and $25 students. Info & tix: tuggeranongarts.com/events/cso-goes-south/

WHO: Mike McClelland

WHAT: Beloved Oz singer-songwriter

WHEN: Sat, 25 November, 3pm

WHERE: Smith’s Alternative

You begin to understand something of the extraordinary history of Aussie legend Mike McClelland when you realise he’s been on stage, guitar in hand, since 1965. Universally known as The Song And Dance Man after his acclaimed 1974 hit, he’s hosted TV shows, seen many of his songs covered around the world, recorded ten albums (two of which went Gold) and played concerts to audiences who have remained enthralled by the magic of his singing and playing ever since he first stepped into the spotlight. And he’s Bob Dylan approved, no less! From 3pm, $35/$30 via venue

WHO: Darren & Olivia Coggan

WHAT: Heart-warming father-daughter show

WHEN: Sat, 18 Nov, 8pm

WHERE: The Q, Queanbeyan

Olivia and her father, Golden Guitar winning artist, Darren Coggan, took home learning of 2021 lockdown a step further, recording a joint EP, Dear August. The seven-tracker features uplifting affirmations of the values they hold true. And so it is with this that multi award winner Darren returns to Queanbeyan with his talented daughter, Olivia, for a very special heart-warming show. Performing all of the tracks from newly released EP along with a selection of favourites from Darren’s oeuvre, this will also be an exciting opportunity to hear Olivia’s original songs, and Darren’s impressive repertoire. 8pm, $55 + bf via venue

WHO: The Annual Brand Alliance Festival

WHAT: Big Reef’s bigtime music mélange

WHEN: Sat, 25 Nov, 2pm til late

WHERE: Live at the Polo

Local roustabouts Big Reef, in conjunction with Brands for Honest Australians, present the 49th inaugural Annual Brand Alliance Festival, a celebration of the brands who have been there for us through the good and bad times. As well as a SHED-load of awesome music. Featuring harsh lofi hip-hop, demented hallucinatory club music, progressive guitar music, new wave romanticism, techno and more, TABAF is the ticket of the year in Canberra and maybe even the Goulburn, Yass, and Queanbeyan regions. From 2pm til late, tickets are $5 – $25.99 + bf via Humanitix

WHO: MAMA Music Awards

WHAT: Canberra Music’s Best & Brightest

WHEN: Fri, 5 December

WHERE: High Ball, Civic

Following the success of the 2022 event, the MusicACT Music Awards (the MAMAs) return in 2023 to celebrate the ACT music scene. The MAMAs peer nomination and award voting process sets out to elevate music industry recognition. The MAMAs acknowledge the ACT’s uniquely independent and highly collaborative music scene, stressing the importance of encouraging emerging new music, and celebrating the incredible contributions of individual artists and music industry workers who drive the ACT’s contemporary music industry. For info & tickets, head to: musicact.com.au/mamas

WHO: You Am I

WHAT: The You’s Pull Up Their Troos Tour

WHEN: Thu, 7 Dec, 7pm

WHERE: The Basement

You Am I, the beloved Australian rock four-piece brimming with enough awards, stats and shows under their belt to enter legend status, are finally returning to Canberra. After a quiet year, and with some cities having not seen a You Am I headline show for over three years, these shows are well overdue and much anticipated. Especially when you learn they are joined by Aussie treasure Glenn Richards (Yes, THE Glenn Richards of Augie March), Bananagun, and Step Mother! From 7pm, $61.20 via Oztix

