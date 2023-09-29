[Spotlight] Top Six Art Things for Every Body

BMA top ARTS picks!

WHO: Daniel Röhn & Simon Tedeschi

WHAT: Virtuoso violinist & pristine pianist

WHEN: Sat, 7 Oct

WHERE: Snow Concert Hall

Venerable violinist Daniel Röhn and exeptional pianist Daniel Tedeschi usher us into salons of bygone times, leading us on an atmospheric musical journey through the roaring twenties via old Vienna, vibrant New York, and resurgent Berlin. Suffused with storytelling, fantasy, unbridled virtuosity, shining showpieces, and gentle-hearted miniatures, the concert features Gershwin hits, as well as Debussy’s last work and masterstroke (violin sonata for violin and piano). A compelling evening of evocative works from one of the most exciting periods in artistic history awaits. 7pm, $60 – $100 + bf via Humanitix

WHO: Vince Jones Quintet

WHAT: Jazz Master Class

WHEN: Saturday, 14 October

WHERE: Tuggeranong Arts Centre

Join these Australian Jazz giants for an exciting exploration into jazz composition, improvisation, and performance, followed by a deep dive into Australia’s jazz industry. Keen to share decades worth of knowledge and experience with budding musicians, students and interested jazz devotees, this remarkable opportunity is a not-tobe- missed chance to tap into the passion and expertise of some of Australia’s most influential jazz musicians. 3:30pm – 5pm, tix only $20 via Trybooking.

WHO: Dark Snow

WHAT: Exhibition by John Brookes

WHEN: 23 Oct to 8 Dec

WHERE: Belconnen Community Gallery

“A Dark Snow is Coming…” that’s the warning of an exhibition of images taken during heavy snowfall around the Snowies. “I intended to publish them as is,” artist John Brookes says. “However, I noticed the further one got from the snowscape and the nearer to habitation, the more the snow was tainted by emissions, black in places. I reversed the images, turning the bright whites to black; a glimpse of how humans destroy the nature they claim to love. These will be shown alongside the original images for contrast.” Free entry, on weekdays, 9pm – 5pm.

WHO: Nick Schulle

WHAT: Monthly Gang Gang Comedy

WHEN: Wed, 18 October

WHERE: Gang Gang Cafe

This month, Gang Gang Comedy—bringers of the best comics—sees the return of beloved CBR comedy son, Nick Schuller. Schuller moved to London just before the global pandemic, so you know his timing is impeccable. Handpicked by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for the prestigious Comedy Zone in 2022, he has toured the country with the MICF Roadshow, and supported the big names, including Tom ‘Gold Logie’ Gleeson. Also on show is Cameron Ribbons, Laura Johnston, and Trish Hurley, with the charismatic MC Caitlin Maggs weaving the eve together. 7:30pm, $25 + bf via Humanitix >coming soon<

WHO: EVERY BODY

WHAT: Monthly life drawing class

WHEN: Friday, 20 Oct

WHERE: Tuggeranong Arts Centre

Facilitated by a local artist, EVERY BODY is a monthly life drawing class for people aged 18 and over. Inclusive of all bodies, weight, gender and race, and celebrating all expressions of self, this class is a safe space to have drinks with friends and sketch a diverse range of models. Basic materials will be provided such as charcoal, paper and pencils, however you are welcome to bring your own materials to work with! There are two more classes left for the year on Friday, 20 October and Friday, 17 November. Tickets are only $20pp via Trybooking.

WHO: Carmen the Cabaret

WHAT: Feminist & fun reframing of notable opera

WHEN: Friday, 28 Oct

WHERE: Smith’s Alternative

Carmen is hands-down the most popular opera of all time, jam-packed full of brilliant music and an audaciously sexy central character. But her death is a bummer. And who has the time or money to get to the opera anyway? In this fabulously funny reframing, award-winning fab cab team Eliane Morel and Daryl Wallis use all those hit tunes to get Carmen to tell her own story. Fresh from Adelaide Fringe 2023, and a sell-out Sydney show, it will have you laughing, crying, and singing along. Unmissable. 7pm, $45/$35 conc via venue.

Enjoy!

