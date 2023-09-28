[Locality] Flower Frolicking, Radiothons, Music Launches and A Charming Collab!

The latest on local music with Jannah Fahiz

Ahhhh! The weather is finally getting warm again. The flowers have come out, and so should you, too. Now that we have defrosted, there’s really no excuses. Get yourself out to some great live music events!

And I’ve got a list of them here for you to attend. First up…

With spring comes Floriade, and with Floriade comes a lot of fantastic live music surrounded by flowers. An amazing array of bright and colourful local artists can be experienced for free throughout the entirety of the festival.

Some of our talented locals (pictured above) who will be performing include Gia Ransome (1), JD Band (2), Eden Plenty (3), Tabitha Hart (4), Koebi Faumui (5), Bec Taylor(6), Jack Biilmann (7), RMC Rock Band (8), and Emilia Grace (9). Check out the Floriade website for a full schedule of when each artist will be performing as they have multiple shows.

Floriade also has a wealth of workshops and other entertainment on offer. And if you’d like to fully immerse yourself in this flower festival, grab a ticket to Nightfest

to see live music and performances and stroll through light shows set up throughout the whole festival.

Floriade is on now until 15th October with Nightfest taking place from 28 September – 1 October. Make a plan to see all your favourite artists by heading to Floriade’s website. Nightfest tickets are also available to purchase there for $35 (cheaper for concession and families).

The Black Souls

Hay-fever too intense for the outdoors? Then catch local hard-rock band The Black Souls on Friday, 29 September at Pot Belly Bar. They’re celebrating the release of their new single Live Planet Die off their new album Heartbreak and Redemption. Joining them as support acts will be A Commoner’s Revolt and Useful Industriousness. The show will kick off at 8pm on the day and tickets are available at the door for $15.

One not to miss! The wonderful Jack Biilmann will be doing a special show at The Street Theatre as part of his Divided Mind tour on Saturday, 7 October from 7:30pm. Joining him on stage for the first time since the recording of the album together will be Sara Flint (Apricot Ink).

Divided Mind is the 4th album from Jack Biilmann and was recorded at The Round Plain Church (land his Grandfather owned in 1965) using generators and a temporary recording set up. The concert will showcase old favourites and side A songs of the new album, which are very raw and emotional. Tix $35 via the venue.

2XXfm are throwing their annual Radiothon Party to raise funds for the beloved community station. Performing at this party are Sophie Edwards, MN Cappo, Miroji, Raio De Sol, Napoleon Ice Cream and Rental Snake.

Organisers say: “The theme for this year’s Radiothon is Celebrate Local – Embrace Diversity and we tried our best to have this reflected in the diversity of music and artists in our line-up.”

Tickets are only $22 ($17 for concessions) via Humanitix >coming soon< and there will be more ways to contribute on the night. Like all great parties, there will be goodies for guests to take home with prizes up for grabs for supporters including tickets to the National Folk Festival, Canberra Theatre, Dendy Cinemas and more! So come on down to Live at the Polo on Saturday, 21 October from 6:30pm.

Smith’s Alternative and Belconnen Arts Centre are teaming up to present a series of events which bring you a touring musician and a local musician on the one night. With the no-nonsense name of Smith’s @ Belco, think Smith’s charm meets Belconnen lakeside setting. What could be better?!

Alec Randles (pictured left. Photo by Little Light Media) and Daniel Champagne (pictured right. Photo supplied)

The first one kicks off on Saturday, 11 November from 7pm in The Theatre room inside Belco Arts. The touring artist is Daniel Champagne (Nashville based, Bega Valley raised, pictured right) with Alec Randles (pictured left) as the local support. Fine tuned roots/folk music with outstanding acoustic guitar techniques. Pricing is $42 a ticket or $37 for concessions. Grab yours now now via Belco Arts website.

Blessed again are we with so much great music. Stay safe, stay beautiful, and keep dancing! And if you get sneezy, don’t forget to pack your hay-fever meds!

Send gigs and info to:[JANNAH.FAHIZ@GMAIL.COM]

