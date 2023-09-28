HOT TIX – 6 Top Music Things To See In Oct/Nov ’23

Canberra Music Arts thingy compiled by Allan Sko

WHO: Unplugged Sundays At The Lakes

WHAT: 3 hours of local live music every Sunday

WHEN: 1st – 12th Nov. 2:30pm – 5.30pm

WHERE: Gungahlin Lakes Club

With spring well and truly here, Unplugged Sundays—with a backdrop of a beer garden and three hours of excellent Canberra music each week—comes into its own. Continuing the successful Sunday sessions of December 2022 to March 2023, the growing weekly event continues to showcase our region’s finest musos. In the coming weeks, you can enjoy the sounds of Calvin Orosa (1 Oct), Jessica Maree (8 Oct & 12 Nov), Trev Sings (15 & 29 Oct), Jack Lowman (22 Oct), and Eden Plenty (5 Nov). Relax, dance, or simply bask in the company of music lovers of all ages. 2:30pm – 5:30pm, free entry, all ages welcome

WHO: Wayward Kings

WHAT: Bring back heavy rock

WHEN: Friday, 6 October

WHERE:The Basement

Wayward Kings wield both an intense love of heavy rock and a rich songwriting ethos. The brainchild and collaboration of songwriter and well-known Newcastle soloist, Ryan Daley, and guitarist extraordinaire and founder of Semmens Guitars, Matt Semmens, completing the pseudo-supergroup are elite drummer Nick Bukey (he of Nick Bukey Drums Channel on YouTube fame) and seasoned bass player Jamie Hill. Extolling impactful rock, combining hues of Pearl Jam, Metallica, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, and a sprinkling of Dave Matthews, the time has come to gird thyself. 7pm, $24.95 via Oztix

WHO: Alt-folk fun with Cassy Judy

WHAT: Body Parts debut album tour

WHEN: Saturday, 7 Oct

WHERE: Smith’s Alternative

Cassy Judy, a proud transgender woman, criminal lawyer, community activist and alt/folk musician from Sydney, brings her recently released debut album Body Parts to Smith’s. A slightly madcap and hilarious tour of the body—from the country twang of the Toe- Sucking Texan Strikes Again to the catchy singalong-ability of Arse— the LP is an Aussie classic in the making. Cassy weaves together improbable themes, backed by Lindy Morrison (The Go-Betweens), Alison Gould (Snarski Circus Lindy Band) and Sydney live music stalwart Russel Neal (lead guitar). 4pm – 6pm, $20/$15 via venue

WHO: Notes of Strength

WHAT: Music to raise funds for MS Research

WHEN: Sat, 14 Oct

WHERE: Canberra Irish Club

MS is the most common acquired chronic neurological disease. It is often diagnosed between the ages of 20 to 40 and, in Australia, affects three times more women than men. As yet, there is no cure, nor is there a known single cause. Notes of Strength aims to raise funds for MS research—with local musos, the venue, and the production team giving their time and talent—with ticket funds and donations sent to KissGoodbyeToMS. So support the worthy cause, and enjoy the sounds of Metropolis, Monica Moore Trio, Woodface, and Dana Hassall Trio. Doors 6:30pm, show 7pm, tix $35 via Trybooking.

WHO: Baggy Trousers + Setting Sons

WHAT: Madness & The Jam? Luverly jubbly

WHEN: Fri, 3 Nov

WHERE: The Basement

Look out Canberra … Baggy Trousers are bringing both the Sound of Madness, as well as special guests Setting Sons, Sydney’s own The Jam tribute act. A fiercely fun, energy-inducing night awaits, taking you back to the memories and melodies of misspent youth in one fantastic package. London born, with a merry ‘n’ meticulous mimicry of Madness shows, Baggy Trousers will roll out the hits: Our House, Shut Up, The Prince, House of Fun, Embarrassment, Cardiac Arrest, Madness, Wings of a Dove, NW5, Night Boat to Cairo, My Girl, and of course… Baggy Trousers! Blimey! 7pm, $34 via Oztix

WHO: Run Like Hell

WHAT: Dark Side Of The Moon – 50th Year Tribute

WHEN: Sat, 4 Nov

WHERE: Canberra Southern Cross Club

Following the success of shows recreating Wish You Were Here in 2022 and 2023, seven-piece Floyd aficionados Run Like Hell are back to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s timeless Dark Side Of The Moon. With deep love and attention to detail, the entire album is expertly recreated in full, before the ensemble launches into a spirited encore of particular Pink classics. With an animated backdrop and lighting, sassy sax and backing vocals, this is a Floydian experience not to be missed. 8pm, $84.40 dinner & show, $38.50 show only (booking fee applies) via Ticketek

