LOCALITY – Mini Festivals Galore!

Hello and welcome to another line-up of fantastic events happening around town! We are hitting the end of the cold season now; scarf wearing is nearly out for the year.

While we say goodbye to another winter and welcome warmer weather with open arms, there’s some great gigs to get to!

Whiskerfest – Meow!

The first on the list of events is Whiskerfest happening at The Basement on Saturday, 26 August from 7pm. This is a charity tribute night where the funds are being donated to local animal sanctuary, Whisker Woods, to help care for all their rescue animals.

The line-up will be Korn performed by Kornholio, Limp Bizkit performed by Chocolate Hotdog, Guns n Roses performed by Guns n Roadkill, and Metallica & Slayer performed by Slaytallica. Take a step back into old school rock ‘n’ roll and support a great cause while you’re at it. Tix are $25 via Oztix.

The Ukulele Man!

Introducing for the first time to the stage, The Ukulele Man! Catch the story of the war time ukulele legend, George Formby (English actor/singer/comedian of the 1930s and 40s), before it hits the stage at Sydney Fringe Festival.

Marcel Cole (pictured) has written, and will perform, this story with Mirjana Ristevski taking on Director duties. Catch this unique historical music-filled performance at Smith’s Alternative on Tuesday, 29 August at 5pm. Tickets are $10 via Smith’s website.

Speaking of Smiths…

A night filled of variety, you say?! Smith’s Varietal does just as the name suggests. The long (LONG) running event is filled to the brim with music, dance, comedy, performance, and more! The full line-up for the—check notes… #199th Varietal?!?— is MCs Mischief and Mayhem (Sheri and Jaz), Rumi with Lumi, Lauren Bezzina, Bevan Noble, Edwina Arthur, Stavro, Canberra Shanty Club, Michael Amon, James Cahill, Nicole Seifert, Cy Fahey, Cameron Ribbons, Johnny Duke, and the Irish Jammers. Phew! Wednesday 30th August, 7pm. Tickets are $15 ($10 concession) via Smith’s website. Sidenote; if you want to get involved/host one of these nights, have a chat to the venue!

Nervewreck. So good, we’ve talked it up twice!

Gutwrench Records presents the first annual Nervewreck festival! Head on down to Live at the Polo on Saturday, 9 September from 12pm for a day full of fantastic rock of all the juicy subtypes.

You’ll see local legends Mr Industry, Spouse, HYG, Sonic Reducer and Vanishing Sound all take the stage. Joining them, we have a great selection of interstate music performed by CLAMM (VIC), The Belair Lip Bombs (VIC), Ricky’s Breath (NSW), and Chimers (NSW). Tickets are up on Humanitix for a bargain $25

In further festival news, if you fancy an amalgam of top acts, but surf/psych rock is more your vibe, well then, aren’t you in luck! BurntOut Bookings and The Shaking Hand are hosting a mini festival on Sunday, 17 September called SeaPsych.

The line-up includes local bands Apricot Ink and Lost Coast as well as interstate acts The Lazy Eyes (NSW), Jet City Sports Club (NSW), Sitting Down (NSW) and Vinted Vineer (QLD). Get ready for high energy and good vibes. This event starts at 6pm at The Shaking Hand and tickets are available via Humanitix for $30.

Well get to it! Grab your tickets and enjoy some nights out. Keep going to live music events and also start smelling the flowers as they begin to bloom again.

See you in the next one!

