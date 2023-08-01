BMA Artist Profile

Emerging Canberra singer-songwriter Monica Moore, aka Wallabindi, is celebrating her first release – Wallabindi Dreaming – with a launch at Belco Arts Centre on Saturday, 12 August. With three original songs of blak strength expressed through an amalgam of musical styles, we caught up with the charming Monica to hear her story.

How did you start on this magical musical journey?

Got over my shyness, started singing and songwriting with a friend, picked up the bass for a while, and spent a couple of years overseas playing the open mic circuit of Londinium. Got back and started playing in bands. Now, 20 odd years later, here I am!

Describe your sound:

Soulful, bluesy, sultry, funky, jazzy, folky – depends on the gig!

What key tracks should people immediately check out?

My debut EP, Wallabindi Dreaming. Three original tracks full of truth telling, history, culture, and blak strength.

Who/What are your influences, musical or otherwise?

I have the most eclectic musical taste and my inspos are endless! I’ll go with Big Mama Thornton, Koko Taylor, Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Emma Donovan, Betty Davis, Chrissie Amphlett, Debbie Harry as some of the kickass female artists I absolutely love.

My #1 influence is my beautiful late Mum who raised us on a healthy musical diet of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Warumpi Band, Coloured Stone, Demis Rousoss, and Goanna. She is a big inspiration for my past and current songwriting, and for keeping important stories alive.

Tell us about some memorable experiences.

I’ve had incredible experiences over the years, on stages big and small. I’ve supported some really amazing touring artists, and getting to meet them is always a buzz.

Last year, as part of a band supporting Frente (and Icehouse), the gorgeous Angie Hart saw me singing along in the crowd to their version of Bizarre Love Triangle. She crawled over a speaker to pass me her mic. Suffice to say, I grabbed it and sang a verse!

Recently, I performed at the Yackandandah Folk Festival to a packed houses. Having the crowd sing with us – on one of my original songs, Be Brave Make Change – was amazing.

Earth Hour at that same festival was really cool. They gave each act five minutes to play on a stage to a full house completely unplugged (because, you know… Earth Hour). We had them singing our original song back to us, so loudly.

One of the most moving performances was on a stage out the front of Parliament House for March 4 Justice in 2021, singing Helen Reddy’s classic I Am Woman to a crowd of thousands. I was almost screaming it with tears in my eyes by the end. A real once in a lifetime experience.

What is it that you love about the scene?

I love the diversity and inclusivity. Canberra has such a wealth of musical talent of which I’m so proud to be a part. I have performed in jazz/lounge bands, a gypsy jazz band, a disco band, a funk/soul band, a rock/pop band, and am now part of a 4-piece blues outfit.

And, of course, getting my original music out there, which is more on the folk/world/roots tip than anything. I don’t feel like I belong to a single genre; and that’s the way I like it!

Tell us about one of your proudest moments?

Just one? That’s just mean. There are so many!

Becoming a Mum, for sure. It is definitely my best work, and I am so proud of the two humans that I get to watch grow and bloom.

And opening the box that contained my brand spanking new EP. I did two, sorry…

What makes you laugh?

Dad jokes. Puns. The lamer the better. For example – what’s brown and sticky? A stick.

What pisses you off?

Hate, greed, ignorance, and negativity.

What are your plans for the future?

Music, music, and more music.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Be kind, stay safe, and support your local musos and venues!

Where can people check you out?

My official EP launch at the Belconnen Arts Centre on Saturday, 12 August.

Wallabindi Dreaming EP Launch: Stories of Truth, Love, Loss, Culture and Family. 3pm Saturday 12 August 2023 The Theatre, Belconnen Arts Centre. Tickets: Adult $25 / Concession $20 (all tickets include a free copy of the Wallabindi Dreaming EP) Book your tickets via via Belco Arts

You can listen to her EP prior to the event via Spotify and Apple Music

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

