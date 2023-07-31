WANDERER FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES STELLAR FINAL LINE-UP!

BMA News

Adding to an already stellar line-up, Wanderer Festival has released its final program announcement.

Cementing a world-class program of music, art, comedy, theatre, circus and artisan workshops over three unforgettable days and nights.

Phenomenal Zambian artist, Sampa The Great (ZM), is all that and so much more – a prodigious talent with a unique voice and point of view, Sampa is a formidable force kicking down the door of a new wave of artistry in hip hop and taking the world by storm. Coveted by festivals around the world, Wanderer is thrilled to deliver Sampa The Great to the Sapphire Coast.

Attracting acclaimed collaborators (Bon Iver, Michael Stipe, Moor Mother, Sharon Van Etten, Rokia Koné and renowned producer Jacknife Lee) and landing in music critics bucket lists, we are thrilled to welcome internationally renowned visual artist and musician, Lonnie Holley (USA), who delivers an extraordinary aural memoir forged in Alabama fire and a life of extreme adversity and perseverance.

Hailing from closer to home, Ben Lee boasts a 30-year career that has been prolific and unpredictable, producing some of the catchiest tunes in Australian pop history. With his music full of candour and reflection, wit and insight, Ben Lee is at his best and loving it.

Northeast Party House is the ultimate party band – explosive and magnetic. They will be your soundtrack to some unforgettable festival moments this September.

Delivering the laughs this year – award winning Tom Ballard is one of Australia’s hottest comic talents having performed and won acclaim all around the world. A born storyteller with a sharp wit, Claire Hooper is a highly sought after guest and co-host appearing on iconic comedy shows and festival favourite for her captivating and brilliant shows.

Wanderer’s latest program announcement has quality and quantity in spades with 24 artists just announced and joining previously announced headliners Ocean Alley, Django Django (UK), The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum, Spiderbait and Kevin Morby (USA) to complete the 70+ strong Wanderer Festival 2023 line-up (full list below).

Want the Ultimate Festival Experience

Wanderer has also just launched the Ultimate Festival Experience competition with ticket holders in the running to win an epic festival upgrade with all the bells and whistles of VIP passes, backstage access and absolutely one-of-a-kind accommodation. The prize also includes a whale watching cruise with Sapphire Coast Adventures and lunch at Merimbula’s hatted restaurant, Valentina. The competition ends at midnight on Monday 21st August 2023. Full details and T&Cs can be found here

Wanderer offers a watershed new genre of boutique music festival set in one of Australia’s truly pristine locations in Pambula Beach. A truly multi-generational experience, Wanderer welcomes traditional festival goers as well as families to the bucolic wonderland that is the Sapphire Coast, southern New South Wales.

Full Wanderer Festival 2023 Program

MUSIC

OCEAN ALLEY * DJANGO DJANGO (UK) * THE JUNGLE GIANTS * THELMA PLUM SPIDERBAIT * SAMPA THE GREAT (ZM) * KEVIN MORBY (USA) * SON LITTLE (USA) * LONNIE HOLLEY (USA) *ALICE SKYE * ANNIE HAMILTON * ART vs SCIENCE * BABE RAINBOW * BATTS * BEGA SOUND COLLECTIVE * BEN LEE * BEN OTTEWELL & IAN BALL (GOMEZ / UK) * C.W. STONEKING * CASH SAVAGE & THE LAST DRINKS * DICE * DJ DADBOD * DJINAMA YILAGA * EMPRESS * FLAVUH * FREYA JOSEPHINE HOLLICK * GOLDIE * HAIKU HANDS * HOLD//FIRE * JACK BIILMANN & THE BLACK TIDE * JACOTÉNE * KIM CHURCHILL * LISA MITCHELL * LITTLE QUIRKS *MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA* MONTAIGNE * MOURNING (A) BLKSTAR (USA) * NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE * PRODIKAL-1 * ROBYN MARTIN * RUM JUNGLE *STEPH STRINGS * STONEWAVE TAIKO * TEEN JESUS & THE JEAN TEASERS * THE BIG LOST BAND * THE THIN WHITE UKES THIS WAY NORTH * TIJUANA CARTEL * URTHBOY * WHISKEY DRAM* WILSN

ARTS

FLYING FRUIT FLY CIRCUS * ADAM PAGE * THE SUPER AMAZING DOLPHIN SHOW * WELCOME TO COUNTRY * BIOLUMINESCENCE PROJECT * BRONWYN KUSS * CLAIRE HOOPER * DUURUNU MIRU DANCERS * FEETBUS * FLING PHYSICAL THEATRE * FRANKENTOYS * GULAGA DANCERS * I WEAR WANDERER WORKSHOP * LA PETITE GRANDE * LIAM POWER * POLITE MAMMALS * RIVERBEND CHOIR*

THE BIG LOST BAND * TOM BALLARD * WE SHAPED UP LIKE THIS

Wanderer Festival returns to Pambula Beach, NSW this 29 Sept – 1 Oct, 2023.

Tickets for Wanderer Festival are priced according to age and range from $50-$320. Single day, 2 day and 3 day tickets are available from https://wanderer.com.au/tickets. Helping you start your Wanderer journey now are Pay in 4 payment plans – available through Moshtix.

Wanderer Festival is a boutique festival and some (or all) ticket types will likely sell out. Buying early is recommended.



Wanderer Festival is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.



Reconnect. Explore. Discover. Be a Wanderer.

