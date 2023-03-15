[PRESS RELEASE] Lizzo to play at Splendour In The Grass



Splendour in the Grass, your annual hit of good as hell music and arts, returns to North Byron Parklands from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 July. With the full line-up set to drop in just a few weeks time, it’s about damn time that Splendour shared a secret with you…

Making her much anticipated pilgrimage across the globe to beautiful Byron Bay for Splendour’s 21st edition is 4 x Grammy Award-winning singer, Emmy Award-winner, songwriter, rapper, flautist, and singer of those tunes you just can’t get enough of… Lizzo!

L To The Izzo

There’s no denying it. Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. She’s maintained unstoppable momentum since 2019’s now-classic, RIAA platinum certified debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU.

The album is fuelled by history-making hits like the platinum certified Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott), the 2x platinum Juice, the 4x platinum Good As Hell, and the 7x platinum Truth Hurts.

The latter ascended to #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, affirming Lizzo as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012 and became the longest-running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever.



Named by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time, Truth Hurts went on to earn a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, with CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) receiving a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Lizzo + Splendour – Together At Last

Lizzo makes her Splendour debut armed with her biggest, boldest, and brightest revolution thus far: her hugely adored second full-length offering Special.

Bursting with chunky disco-funk beats designed to make you move, Special’s spirited, charismatic anthems are her most adventurous yet. The album saw Lizzo receive 5 nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards with lead single About Damn Time taking out the coveted title of Record Of The Year.



Crowned 2019’s Entertainer of the Year by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards and Saturday Night Live, and now it’s our turn.

Ticket details

Don’t want to miss Lizzo as she lights up the amphitheatre? Splendour’s got you covered with the festival’s FIRST RELEASE TICKET SALE.

Sign up now to purchase Splendour in the Grass 2023 3 Day Event and Camping Tickets at special early prices, available until allocation exhausted. Move quick and get in early, ticket prices will increase closer to the event as Splendour moves to a flexible pricing model.



Looking to buy now, pay later? You can with an easy 4-payment instalment option available. Head here for more info.



FIRST RELEASE TICKET SALE will start at bad b*tch o’clock 9AM AEDT Thursday 23 March.

Keep an eye out for the full line-up, coming soon.

