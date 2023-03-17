Fashion parade raising funds for local artists



Having realised that local Queanbeyan theatre artists are ineligible for N.S.W. Regional Arts Fund grants, local artist Jane Ahlquist has begun raising money for the arts independently. And making generous inroads is local Queanbeyan business Debbie Maree’s Fashion Boutique, which will be hosting a fashion parade in support of young theatre artists in the district.

The fashion parade, at the Uniting Church, corner of Rutledge and Crawford streets, Queanbeyan, on Thursday 23 March, will commence at 6:15 p.m., with included drinks and canapés from 5:15 p.m. Enquiries can go to artandspirit@antmail.com.au with the subject line FUNDRAISER. Seats cost $50, and bookings can be made by direct deposit.

Details for direct deposit to Artist Account:

BSB: 633 000

Account no.: 194 601 191

Reference: YOUR NAME AND PHONE NUMBER.

