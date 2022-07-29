LOCALITY Aug 2022 – Canberra Music Lovers rejoice!



Canberra Music Lovers’ Locality by Jannah Fahiz (with Ruth O’Brien)

Well, hi there, Canberra music lovers. I very much hope this Locality bring you both light, and opportunities to meet with loved ones to share good times, as I’m sure BMA does for you anyway.

This time, Locality has been written by the beautiful Jannah Fahiz of Between The Lines Events, who has stepped in at very short notice to help us through a difficult time. I recently lost an incredible and treasured friend, and having Jannah help out has been amazing. Thank you Jannah, I so appreciate you and all you do! The last few weeks have reminded me how fragile and fleeting life is. Please take care out there. Over to Jannah now…

Canberra Music Lovers’ Fave Five

Our local celebrity Kim Yang is releasing her live album Live at Smith’s Alternative on Friday, 29 July.

The LP features Kim and her band (comprised of Hayden Kinsman, Naomi Smith, Tab Hart and Matt Nightingale) from the Ocean of Mind/Brave vinyl launch earlier this year which was held at, as the title suggests, Smith’s Alternative. The album features 7 tracks from the vinyl record, two unreleased songs, and a cover that Kim performed with LIV LI. I find that live recordings tend to bring out more vulnerability in the music, and can capture beautiful, unrehearsed moments.

The album is available to buy now on Bandcamp where Kim says, “you can pay whatever you like. The funds will go towards my upcoming music project”.

[Hi, Editor-Publisher Allan here with a quick note that, due to an “unexpected health crisis”, the following MusicACT event has been postponed. As it is postponed instead of cancelled, I’ve left it in so you can be informed, and keep an eye on the rescheduled date. Cheers – ALLAN]

Over at Blackbird, on Sunday, 31 July at 3pm, MusicACT is hosting another awesome professional development workshop.

I’ve been learning so much from going to these workshops and I’m very excited about this one! This event will have a special guest; Music Marketing Strategist, Paige X. Cho from Bolster. She’ll teach you how to break through the noise in an increasingly saturated market and give you some key tips for marketing your next music release.

Paige is AMAZING, and you really don’t wanna miss this if you’re releasing music any time soon. Be sure to stay up to date on the rescheduled date via musicact.com.au

I see a Bad Lunar rising

As you can also read in our Band Profile (just turn the page!), Bad Lunar are releasing their new song See Ya Never and holding a good ol’ fashioned shindig to celebrate.

The event will take place at Live at the Polo on Saturday, 6 August from 8pm. If you don’t already know who Bad Lunar are, they’re a 4-piece alternative rock band and they’re on the rise!

Bad Lunar says: “See Ya Never is a story of indifferent reminiscence – saying goodbye to a bond in a moment of clarity. It’s a farewell party for someone who cares more than you could requite.” Also performing on the night will be Box Dye, Rental Snake, and Spouse. Tickets are $15 +bf and are available to purchase via trybooking.com/CAXGM

Schooooooool’s Out, For, Winter!

The Bec Taylor School of Music are holding their School’s Out show at The Basement on Sunday, 14 August from 3pm. It will be a day full of amazing local bands from the school and a very special guest, ARCHIE!

You can expect a day packed full of rock ‘n’ roll. The school says, “all 14 of the Bec Taylor School of Music Bandmates Groups have been working hard all year in their classes, building up to rocking out on stage at our annual School’s Out Rockshow.”

Tickets available at thebasementcanberra.oztix.com.au for the incredibly low price of $15/$25. Go get ‘em!

Happy Bloody BurntOut Bookings Birthday!

Burntout Bookings Turns One! A year already? Yep, Burntout is celebrating its first birthday with a great line-up of bands both local and interstate.

Come on down to Gang Gang Cafe on Saturday, 20 August from 3:30pm – 10pm. There will be three sessions throughout the day with three artists performing in each one. Even better, this is an all-ages event and the venue is accessible.

You can buy a ticket to one session for $18 + bf or stay for the full day for $50 +bf. Tix via tickets.oztix.com.au

And that’s my highlights for events in Canberra! Keep warm, stay safe, and enjoy what our music industry has to offer.

…also, hi, Ruth here again. Make sure you check out Between the Lines and all the work Jannah does. It’s people like her that keep music and events happening in this beautiful town. Sending love to you all!

