THE GRASS IS GREENER 2022 Line-up Is Here￼



The Grass is Greener festival announcement by Handpicked & Allan Sko

THE GRASS IS GREENER ANNOUNCES TRANSCENDENT LINE-UP, TAKING THE EXPERIENCE TO CAIRNS, GOLD COAST,

CANBERRA AND GEELONG.

FEAT. TY DOLLA SIGN, YG, ZHU, PNAU, STICKY FINGERS, ONEFOUR, ALOK, SIDEPIECE, MAYA JANE COLES, ALUNA, BOO SEEKA, MASHD N KUTCHER, FRITTER/WONGO + MORE

HANDPICKED & CADA PRESENTS: THE GRASS IS GREENER

Adored music, food and art festival The Grass Is Greener today reveals its highly anticipated line-up. From Saturday, 22 October, The Grass Is Greener will be kicking off at the Gold Coast and for the first time ever heading south to Canberra on 23 October, then onto it’s beloved birthplace of Cairns on 29 October, before journeying even further south and finishing in Geelong on 30 October. Stepping over the Queensland border for the first time, punters will not want want to miss the opportunity to see a range of global superstars taking the stage, the likes of: Ty Dolla Sign, YG, ZHU, PNAU, Sticky Fingers, One Four, Maya Jane Coles and many more.

The Grass Is Greener line-up in focus

One of the most iconic acts transcending hip hop over the past two decades, Ty Dolla $ign will be gracing the stage in the four regional locations at The Grass Is Greener.

The 5-time Grammy nominated artist has skyrocketed his career since his debut album in 2014 and shares collaborations with the likes of Megan The Stallion, Skrillex, and Tyler, the Creator among many others. Expect nothing short of a typically incredible showing from the Los Angeles superstar.

When you can get one of the biggest names in hip hop, why not get two? YG adds to The Grass Is Greener’s most daring line-up this summer. The BET award winner will be bringing his live show to Australia for the first time since 2018 highlighting the magnitude of the event.

Building on his already illustrious career some of YG’s most notable collaborations include Drake, 50 Cent, and J Cole. The crowd will undoubtedly be blessed with a catalogue of global hits including the two time platinum song Who Do You Love?.

Crossing genres, The Grass Is Greener welcomes EDM global star ZHU, who since releasing his grammy award nominated single Faded has been a leader in the dance music industry across the world.

When you think of dance music, it is almost impossible to think past Australian royalty PNAU who will be bringing their historically radiant live set to the festival.

On the back of their recent soundtrack contribution to the cinematic feature film Elvis and their #1 remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart, PNAU are in the prime of their creativity and will look to give their audience an outer body experience.

Sticky Fingers will present their rock royalty to their famously loyal fans after this year releasing their latest album Lekkerboy. The Grass Is The Greener will also facilitate a first with drill group One Four performing at their first major festival since becoming the leaders of their genre in Australia. The line-up and we will also see favourites Boo Seeka, Side Piece, Alok, Mashd N Kutcher, Maya Jane Coles and many more.

The mighty Maya Jane Coles

Pledging a one-off experience

Kicking off when all new things grow in the Spring of 2022, The Grass Is Greener has pledged to offer its punters a truly one-off experience. Making considerable investment into the construction of the festival, multiple themed stages, renewed festival activations and an unforgettable VIP experience.

The Grass Is Greener is proud to be Australia’s first ever music festival to integrate NFTs into their ticketing through a limited edition 1,111 NFT Collection. These limited edition NFT’s not only grant the owner access to the event, they also feature special art that unlocks unique and exclusive on-site experiences not available to physical tickets including: Lifetime Ticket NFTs, Backstage Pass NFTs + much more. We are proud to be the first festival in Australia to enter the Web3 space and aim to incorporate blockchain and NFT technology for all future TGIG Festivals.

This festival may be the boldest play to date and fulfils a dream that started in 2016 with a bunch of mates in Cairns.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale 8am, Wednesday, 13 July, before they are available to the general public. General admission and VIP release will go on sale Thursday, 14 July.

Truly… This one’s for you.

MUSIC LINE-UP (ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

ALOK

ALUNA

BOO SEEKA

BRUX

CRUSH3ED

LITTLE FRITTER

JORDAN BURNS (Live)

MARKET MEMORIES

MASHD N KUTCHER

MAYA JANE COLES

MIKALAH WATEGO

MOOD SWING & CHEVY BASS

NOY

ONEFOUR

PIERO PIRUPA

PNAU

SIDEPIECE

STICKY FINGERS

TDJ

TY DOLLA $IGN

VNSSA

WONGO

YG

ZERO

ZHU (DJ Set)

CANBERRA – SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022 – PATRICK WHITE LAWNS

NFT MINT – 8AM, TUESDAY, 12 JULY 2022

PRE-SALE TICKETS ON SALE – 8AM, WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022

GA/VIP TICKETS ON SALE – 8AM, THURSDAY, 14 JULY 2022

