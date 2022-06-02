The Grass Is Greener Festival Comes To Canberra



Presented by Handpicked Group, one of Queensland’s most adored music, food and art festivals The Grass Is Greener is growing in 2022 and today announces its long overdue national expansion. And for the first time ever, it’s heading south to our beloved Canberra on the 23rd of October.

The Grass Is Greener’s seeds

Starting as a pipedream among mates, The Grass Is Greener quickly became the marquee festival in the FNQ. Since its triumphant debut in 2016, the then two-stage event began to play a vital role fostering local emerging Australian artists in regional centres alongside major Australian acts like Amy Shark, All Day, Hayden James, Ocean Alley, and spotlighting international hip hop artist Tyga when he was at the height of his career.

“With plans to grow The Grass is Greener into a national festival falling through in 2020, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring regional Australia a truly unique offering they deserve,” the Handpicked Group proudly stated.

This year, the festival will continue its pledge of creating memorable moments for regional punters with a considerable investment into the construction of each event. Multiple themed stages, adventurous activations and a renewed VIP package program that will provide festival goers with an unforgettable experience.

Talking up a big game

Excitingly, the line-up, which drops Thursday, 16 June, boasts a curation of international and local artists yet to be experienced by Australian audiences, with claims that “this will be the most daring and unique line-up of any festival this year”. A big game is certainly being talked!

Aligning with The Grass Is Greener long-term roadmap to incorporate the Metaverse, they today become the first Australian festival to release its own NFT.

Ownership of a limited The Grass Is Greener NFT ticket will allow its owner the opportunity to begin an exciting journey with the festival’s futuristic direction. Regardless of where you are based in the world, these limited supply NFT tickets will hold significant historical value within themselves as they unlock unique and exclusive on-site experiences… they also grant the owner access to the event.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale 8am Wednesday, June 22nd, before they are available to the general public. General admission release will go on sale Thursday, June 23rd.

Put it in your calendar, pop it on your fridge, if you blink you might miss out.

“We ARE growing.”

Head to www.thegrassisgreener.com.au and register to the waitlist to find out more.

