Metalise Early Winter Riffs Edish – Sunburn Reviewed; An All Ages Fest + 10 new gigs

OK, so it’s election time, COVID is on the rise, and petrol is getting to the point where gangs will seize the highway for an all out Mad Max situation.

Fortunately, riffs are in an abundance, and our local riff houses are overflowing with opportunities for you to shake the cobwebs out of your ears.

King Parrot make a long overdue return to town at Transit Bar on Friday, 20 May as a part of their 9-date Regional Rampage Tour. The supports are yet to be announced, but you can be sure that the guys will put together a class bill for the show. Tickets through Oztix.

Sunburn 3 Riff-flections

Sunburn 3 was a hoot a few weeks ago, with some great performances from a bunch of known entities that only reinforced the health of the stoner doom community in this country.

Dr Colossus, Whitehorse, Holy Serpent, Lucifungus, Burn the Hostages, Hekate, Astrodeath, Futility and Yanomamo were firing on all cylinders and it felt great to throw a few new Pod People tunes into the air too.

As is the way with these sort of events, it’s the surprises from new friends that open up fresh thrash-portunities. These arrived in the form of Atolah, Hydranaut, Ghostsmoker, Mourners, and a frankly mind bending performance from Frankston-riffs terrorists Goat Shaman. The latter melted my face off with an attack that bought to mind Distopia, Sunlight Studios guitar tones, and mid period Carcass harmonies, all filtered through a unique doom lens of young guys playing 7-string guitars. Really cool to see them move those instruments away from breakdown territory.

Goat Shaman in full flight

Another killer, killer performance was from Religious Observance. This Melbourne 6-piece combined hypnosis-inducing riffs with noise elements and two contrasting vocal styles that absolutely floored me.

And the good news for those that couldn’t make the show is that the band return in support of another Melbourne band Class Traitor, and with outstanding local support from the incomparable Ploughshare and Facecutter. Class Traitor bill themselves as “desperation sludge” which can only blend well with the considered doom of Religious Observance and the manic onslaught of the Canberra contingent. That’s going down Sunday, 12 June at The Basement.

Religious Observance

More riffs via various gigs

Melbourne metalcore proponents Void of Vision are stopping by The Basement on Tuesday, 24 May on their national Into the Dark Tour with the UK’s Holding Absence. The show also features sets from Bloom and Inertia and you can get your tickets via Oztix.

Glitoris broke bones in support of the Hard-Ons a few weeks back with their new drummer proving to all in attendance that these women are not here to muck around. You should go see for yourself on Friday, 25 May at The Basement with Lulu and the Tantrums and Raising Ravens. Tickets through The Basement oztix site are on sale now.

Friday, 3 June sees the national Dead Elysium tour land in Canberra from the Melbourne prog metal geniuses Vanishing Point. The tour is named after the band’s 2020 release which, for obvious reasons, was not toured. Thankfully, VP didn’t forget Canberra and The Basement will host the guys along with Immorium and Beast Impalor.

Your Vanishing Point Needs You!

If the progressive sounds aren’t your cup of tea, the back room on the same night hosts a killer 4-band bill with Defiant Dawn, Tundrel, Scigod & Axiomatic Theory. Absolutely no excuse to not get to Belco on 3 June.

Slovenia’s Within Destruction are undertaking a countrywide tour of Oz in June and, for the fans of slamming deathcore, there can be no other place for you than The Basement on 13 June for the Yokai tour with Signs of the Swarm and Teeth. Grab your tickets through The Basement Facebook/Oztix.

For some old-school riffs, Sydney’s Aftermath return to Canberra for the first time since 1994! The death metal veterans will be joined by Wretch, The Plague, and Anoxia on Saturday, 18 June with tickets at the Baso facey/Oztix.

New Zealand metallers Stalker have been trying to get this tour done for what feels like five years in a land before Covid existed. The in-your-face ’80s aware Kiwis will finally hit The Basement on 26 June with tickets available via Oztix.

And the best of Canberra metal fests

Canberra Metal Fest were not quite as troubled with Covid impacts but the 6-month delay has meant a few scratchings with Witchskull, Reaper, Holy Serpent and Outcest bowing out this time around. There are some big announcements for replacements for the riffs fest slated for 30 June – 2 July at The Basement and we shall endeavour to keep you abreast of developments as always.

‘skull fans needn’t fret thanks to the Greenroom crew. On 30 July, the team present HARD OUT! at Rose Cottage. Headlined by Witchskull, the bill at the moment also includes stoner punk rockers Hyrdanaut, B.C. and Grand Duke with plenty of fire pits to keep the fingers warm in between acts. Smoke Masters BBQ will keep the masses fed and, as long as you get an adult to accompany you, all ages are welcome. The show tickets are available now through Moshtix.

