EDM: THE DROP Apr/May 2022 – A Feast of Easter Beats

If the music and arts industry is one of the first to suffer and last to recover in a pandemic, then it’s doubly so for our beloved EDM playground. One’s propensity to, using the medical nomenclature, “cut sick” on the dancefloor isn’t wonderfully conducive to virological safety.

But thrilling parties are emerging, which we shall cover here, as well as some other notable news. To whit…

A Brand Shiny New Local Label!

Yes, Ed Reading AKA notable Canberra DJ/producer Disect, got in touch to tout his new label, Plasmodium Records.

“My name’s Ed. I’ve been writing music for 15 years and I still bloody love it,” the man enthuses on the label’s intro video. “The first release is an album from my Disect project, called Macroscopic. It’s gonna be on Bandcamp for free, or pay as you like. It comes out on the Easter weekend, Saturday 15 April, when I’ll be playing two sets, at Earthen Rhythmics at the Blue Mountains. I hope you enjoy the music; plenty more to come.”

Keep up with Plasmodium Records by clicking here.

Drum ‘n’ Bass for the Place

Speaking of Bandcamp-based initiatives, over on the platform is an incredibly tidy collection of drum ‘n’ bass and D&B adjacent tunes under the banner Together With Ukraine. As the name suggests, it’s a whopping 136-track compilation of the genre’s best and brightest with the intent of raising money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

They’ve raised some $150,000 thus far. As well as discovering a raft of new favourites, the comp includes cuts from the likes of A-Sides, Black Sun Empire, Current Value, Calibre, DJ Marky, IMANU, Logistics, London Elektricity, Modestep, Noisia & Phace, Nu:Tone, Shanks, and The Upbeats.

Check it out on Basecamp now.

Speaking of the mighty NZ duo that is The Upbeats, the ever-busy Headz Are Rollin’ ladz are bringing the bombastic beat barons to Transit Bar on Thursday, 14 April.

The Upbeats slam down the D&B filth

Known for their eclectic tastes and energetic stage presence, the Vision label eardrum devastaters deliver speaker-rattling sets to shake all manner of crowds. Supported by Tidy and Samwise, Kaliopi, Key Seismic, and Mariana Dub. The night kicks off at 8pm, tix are $23.45 via Moshtix. A fine way to kick off your Easter long weekend.

A Feast of Easter Beats

Speaking of the Easter weekend (on FIRE with these links), joy of joys, we have another Escape Ferocity party to look forward to on Friday, 15 April at the beautiful surrounds of Black Mountain Peninsula. From the mouths of the EF crew themselves:

“It’s been a while, a long while. Like Lazarus rising from the dead and John Farnham coming out of retirement, we’re back. To help us shake off the dust we have a double international headliner, deep-tech sorceress Bebetta (DE) and Kiwi bush king Grouch in Dub (NZ) who is bringing with him Dub Princess (UK).

“Why fix what ain’t broke? BYO, green grass, lake views, a banging rig, and – finally – a proper dance. Featuring stellar beats all afternoon by Doppel, Fabio Leal (BR) and more artists to be announced.”

Ain’t no better than Bebetta

The day spans 1pm – 8pm, and tix are $40 – $65 + bf via Humanitix. Set to be a ripper.

More long weekend loveliness, we have a traditional massive Friction Presents gig to look forward to on the Sunday, 17 April. The mighty Ministry of Sound Reunion party is on, featuring the flashback fanfare of Groove Terminator, Mark Dynamix, Kid Kenobi, Jamie Doom of Bang Gang DJs, Jeff Drake, Jack Burton, Clique, Peekz, and Robyn Heart.

Kid Kenobi brings his Jedi beat-matching skills to the Ministry of Sound Reunion

Starts at 2pm and goes til late, tix range from $49.98 – $91.80 from Moshtix. Friction events have a tendency to sell out, and with the added spice of one of the busiest weekends of the EDM calendar that is Easter, you best get in quick.

Earthen Rhythmics

If you fancy sinking your chattering teeth into a bit more, and fancy skipping across the border for the long ‘un, the four-day Earthen Rhythmics festival is on from 15 – 18 April at the Bell in the Blue Mountains, NSW. As the organisers themselves stated:

“We are preparing to gather in the beautiful landscape of the Blue Mountains to build community and develop shared space, to dance and enjoy music, to explore and feel the earth, and to grow within ourselves as well as with others.

“There will be a variety of well known local acts performing throughout the event including live performances through to psytrance, drum ‘n’ bass, forest, and a mix-bag in between.”

Peace, love, nature, beats and bass. Lovely. For the full, extensive line-up, head to triniq.com/earthenrhythmic (at time of writing, it appears the event is sold out, so proffer your email in case a cancellation pops up).

A quick note on Fiction Club, and the fact that they’re pumping out a healthy calendar of events once more, including their 3rd birthday bash on Friday, 8 April featuring What So Not. Head to fctn.intix.com to check out their wares.

Future Sounds

Spreading the EDM love across the venues, New York’s Anthony Naples will be dropping by sideway on Saturday, 23 April. His diverse techno and house explorations shall be a treat for the ears.

And finally… beloved party-meisters Canberra House Social are back! And they’re bringing John Talabot to the still beautiful surrounds of Black Mountain Peninsula on Sunday, 29 May. For their fifth birthday bash, no less.

John Talabot caressing dem tunes as only he knows how

Spain’s Talabot – label head, serial collaborator, and adept curator – will be joined by HYG, Needy Boy (UK), LEMN, Arabella, and Plant Operator. Expect the Soul Defender stage. Expect glass-free BYO drinks. Expect a food truck. Expect a good time. The event spans 11am – 9pm, and tix are $42.50 – $60 + bf via Humanitix.

Bugger me, that’ll do. Lots ‘n’ lots ‘n’ lots to see and do. Things are still really tough for our incredibly hard-working beat merchants. So stay safe, get hype, and get along to these events to both support this wonderful community and, most importantly, have a damn good time in the process.

