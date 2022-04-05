Flickerfest 2022 fires up the fun-sized films this Thursday



Flickerfest news with John P Harvey

Flickerfest is back, touring highlights from its gigantic 2022 January competition at Bondi with Flickerfest 2022: A Kaleidoscopic Carnival Of Short Films — highlights from Flickerfest 2022’s Oscar-qualifying competition of Australian shorts. The tour’s Canberra stop, on Friday, April 7, will be a single screening at at Palace Electric from 7pm.

This carnival of nine Australian shorts features several with Canberra connections. They include:

The Hone Team

The Home Team, a quirky black comedy that features Strictly Ballroom’s Tara Morice and Canberra’s own Paul McDermott;

The Soft Skinned

The Soft Skinned, a gently moving drama written and directed by Hackett-born and -raised Nicky Tyndale-Biscoe;

Set Times

And Set Times, directed by Frazer Bull-Clark, who grew up in Chifley, starring Fisk‘s own Aaron Chen.

It also includes an intimate sibling drama, You and Me, Before and After, starring Orange Is the New Black’s Yael Stone and Mr In Between’s Emily Barclay; and Eddy Bell’s visually and aurally stunning Giants, filmed on the same farm over 18 months.

The full 113-minute programme of Best of Australian Shorts is available here, and tickets — which include a Gage Roads beer, Rosnay organic wine, or PS orange juice upon entry — are available here up to an hour before the screening and, subject to availability, at the door from 6:15pm.

