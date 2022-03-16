Wunderkind JAKE MURDOCH gives us rock ‘n’ roll with a penchant for homemade cooking



Jake Murdoch single review by Vince Leigh

Free Spirited Baby is the new single for Brisbane-based wunderkind Jake Murdoch. The singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has released an indie blues-rock song that, despite its subject matter—we’re talking heartbreak here—reveals an approach that utilises a good amount of playfulness.

This might be the first rock ‘n’ roll track in history to feature a penchant for homemade cooking. The opening line of the chorus well and truly reveals the hurt the young narrator has endured:

I like your homemade pizza.

Jake Murdoch – youth is no cure for love’s bewilderments

As Jake says about the lyric:

“It is about a girl who is a free spirit who has lots of boyfriends and who left me. They include a number of questions about why she left me. The chorus includes all the things I like about her.”

The new single also displays a few of Jake’s other talents, which include lead guitar, rhythm guitar, slide guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, piano, drums, harmonica, tambourine, stompbox, ukulele, cajon, banjo, and lead and backing vocals.

The youngster is no slouch when it comes to picking up an instrument.

With mentors that include Vicky O’Keefe (daughter of Johnny O’Keefe), Robbie James (Gangajang/Yothu Yindi), Gina Jeffreys and Nashville producer Michael Flanders, Jake’s mixed bag of tricks comes in handy on this tune, treating a raw rock record with a purist’s sensibility and a refreshingly unprocessed veneer.

When asked about his ambitions, Jake says:

“I love recording and the creative process, and I learn a lot from my producers working on my tracks. I absorb it all. My aim is to keep live music going and bring happiness to people.”

2022 looks set to be a big year for the emerging young music star with appearances at major musical events lined up, including Kenmore Park Music Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, Ekka, Gympie Music Muster and RedFest.

Free Spirited Baby is a taken from Jake’s debut EP, Jakeycakes—released when he was 11 years old.

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

