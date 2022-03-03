Woo hoo! Canberra’s GENESIS OWUSU wins the Australian Music Prize



Genesis Owusu happy news delivered by an ecstatic Allan Sko

Genesis Owusu’s dream run continues.

Adding to his Smiling With No Teeth accolades, which include:

2021 J Award for Album Of The Year

Four ARIA Awards (Album Of The Year, Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release, and Best Cover Art)

BandLab NME Award for Best Album By An Australian Artist

Featuring in YouTuber theneedledrop aka Anthony Fantano’s best single and albums of 2021

Owusu has now further fired up 2022 by claiming the hotly contested Australian Music Prize.

Owusu said of the win:

“This means a lot. This is an award with a lot of esteem, not to mention putting real money back into music at a time like this is so crucial.

“I’m super grateful, and I’m keen to use this prize to help spread my art across the world, shouting out Australian talent on the way.”

Genesis Owusu triumphs from a hotly contested field

Photo by Bec Parsons

The $30,000 prize from Soundmerch was awarded by a judging panel consisting of over 30 industry experts, including artists (such as Fanny Lumsden, Alice Ivy, Ziggy Ramo, and beloved folk via punk legend Billy Bragg), radio presenters, music writers, and retailers.

A whopping 450 albums were in contention for the cherished AMP gong. This was eventually, and painstakingly, honed down to 110 nominees back in December 2021.

This was narrowed down further to a helluva glittering field comprising nine of Australia’s best and brightest acts: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Baker Boy, Amyl and the Sniffers, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Odette, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Martha Marlow. Worthy nominees all, I’m sure you’ll agree.

And, of course, the eventual winner: Genesis Fucking Owusu.

BMA Magazine would like to extend a huge congratulations to Genesis Owusu aka Kofi Ansah, whose rise and rise has been a source of daily joy.

