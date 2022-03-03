LOCALITY – Up and Autumn! Canberrans doing Canberra proud



Canberra Locality column brought to you by Ruth O’Brien

Ok, holy effing shit, we’re back. Can you believe? Of course, it’s with much trepidation. But these words exist; and you are reading them. So, it must be a good sign that events might be a regular thing again.

And hopefully, here to stay?

Anyway, I’ll stop asking annoying questions now and just get the bloody hell on with it. Starting with…

Canberra’s BOLD and the beautiful

The BOLD Festival 2022! Put together by Canberra’s magnificent and prolific Liz Lea, BOLD is a festival that celebrates dance in all cultures, abilities, and generations.

This three-day festival is on at a variety of locations across Canberra, including the National Portrait Gallery, QL2 Dance, and Dairy Road. There are some seriously cool performances and events in this 4-day dance bonanza including the rescheduled performances of LESS by Australian Dance Party on 4 – 5 March at Dairy Rd in Fyshwick. For more info head to theboldfestival.com.au

Marking and celebrating International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is on Tuesday, 8 March and there are various events happening around town to celebrate and discuss the ideas around this year’s theme, #BreakTheBias.

Little self-promo here, actually! On Sunday, 6 March at Gang Gang, I’ll be joining a panel discussion with Monica Moore and Delali Zevon-Aniakwah, discussing how each of us have progressed in our careers, and the barriers we’ve had to overcome in the industry. Put together by MusicChats by MusicACT and BurntOut Bookings, this special event discusses the ongoing issues that affect women in music.

The panel will be followed by a networking session, and then a performance by local legends, Box Dye. To register for this FREE event, head to musicact.com.au

And if you want to hear aforementioned Monica Moore perform, I suggest you head to the IWD 2022 Night at Smith’s on Wednesday, 9 March.

The evening will feature an array of female Canberra acts, including Vespertine Lounge, Ana Key & the Underdogs, Matriarch Inclusive,and stand-up comic Isabella McNickle. With so many genres and acts packed into just 4 hours, this night is sure to cover something for everyone. Kicks off at 7pm and goes until 11pm. Tickets can be bought via smithalternative.com for $20/$15.

Also at Smith’s, on Sunday, 13 March, there’s a Jazz Singers’ Jam!

If you’ve ever wanted to have a go at crooning with a live band, now’s your bloody chance! Can you tell I’m excited? I do love me a bit o’ jazz. This is an opportunity for newbies to sing with an experienced band in a friendly environment, or perhaps dust off your vocal cords and croon like the jazz veteran you are.

Either way, email Julia Walker (julia.isabel.walker@gmail.com) to find out more and sign up to sing. Or, if you just wanna go along and watch, the event starts at 7pm and is $15. Find out more via the Smith’s website.

O joy! Canberra band packs a Punch

Before you do that, I need to tell you about Punch Joy.

Though it’s been a fair whack of time between performances for the new, self-described “pop/rock/soul/fun band”, this gig at the Polish Club on Saturday, 19 March is sure to be a good one.

With supports Lady Denman and Alinta Barlow, there’s a lot of positive vibes to be felt and embraced. This gig is, once again, only $15 (can you believe the amazing quality of shows Canberra people get for cheap?).

And knowing that dancing is legal again (never thought I’d write those words), you can bet your arse you’ll be able to shake it at this one. Tickets for the event can be obtained via trybooking.com/BXDHK

Flippin’ Front Yard Fest!

And punching the air for joy is what you can continue to do into the next day for Front Yard Fest!

Yup! On Sunday, 20 March, Capital Brewing Co. are holding a FREE party over at Dairy Rd in Fyshwick.

This stellar line-up is packed with homegrown talent, including Citizen Kay, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Endrey, Apricot Ink, and Sophie Edwards. I know! It’s gunna be so good. Bring your buddies and head over from midday to have a boogie, a bevvvie and a barbie, and enjoy Canberra contemporary music at its finest.

Wild Voices would drag me away

Alrighty, we’ve reached the end and must part ways. But before we do, I MUST tell you about The Gentleman’s Companion presented by Wild Voices Music Theatre.

As part of the recent Good Company grants round distributed by local arts champions, You Are Here, Wild Voices Theatre’s Dianna Nixon has teamed up with Louie Louie Bar (on the second floor of Verity Lane Market), to bring you this solo show inspired by Charles Baker’s 1939 tome of the same name.

Dianna Nixon

If you want to finish the month in style, awe, and artistic inspiration, The Gentleman’s Companion is a must-see! Tickets on sale soon, see the You Are Here facebook page for updates.

Upbeat ending

Lastly, my usual plug for UPBEAT. If you’re a muso or industry professional in the Canberra music scene, make sure you subscribe to Upbeat. This free resource is full of all the latest professional opportunities, jobs, competitions, and grants that I assemble. All of which ACT-residents are eligible for. To sign up head to eepurl.com/g2T5iz or head to upbeatcbr.com.

Thanks for reading! Hope to catch youse at something soon!

Ruth O’Brien – Singer | Songwriter | Writer | Lover of all things artsy and creative – email: ruth@bmamag.com

