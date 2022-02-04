TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS reveal new video



Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers info with Allan Sko (thanks to Abbey Lew-Kee of We Are Unified)

Australian punksters, and Canberra heroes, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have unleashed a new video for Miss Your Birthday.

Meanwhile the band have updated details for their Miss Your Birthday single tour. This includes venue upgrades in Melbourne (Corner Hotel) and Sydney (Mary’s Underground).

The news comes shortly after the band nabbed a slot during triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown for their equally-knockout single AHHHH! last month (#117).

In the Miss Your Birthday clip, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – comprising Anna Ryan (vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (bass) and Neve van Boxsel (drums) find themselves in detention and missing vocalist Anna’s birthday. From the costuming and staging to the girls’ performance alongside a cameo from Slowly Slowly’s Ben Stewart, this is one of the group’s most impressive and fun music videos to date.

The Tean Jesus and the Jean Teasers video: in their words

On the video, Scarlett adds:

“The Miss Your Birthday video is a big bowl full of all our favourite things! The bright colours with the lil punk schoolgirl skirts are the two sides of Teen Jesus. It’s amazing to see them on screen for the first time!

“The storyline follows Neve, Jaida and Scarlett who are stuck in detention being yelled at by their teacher (Ben Stewart from Slowly Slowly) and are missing Anna’s birthday party.

“The video was directed by Kyle Caulfield, who aimed to keep the story fairly loose but very visually encapsulating. We had the best time with Kyle and his team. We are so excited to finally share our first real music video.”

Co-written with Alex Lahey and produced by Violent Soho’s James Tidswell, Miss Your Birthday is a slice of instantly-memorable alt-rock. It’s proof yet again that Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are an absolute must-watch rising act. Packing a punch both musically and thematically, Miss Your Birthday touches on the relatable idea. Being comfortable at your parents’ yet yearning for freedom out of home.

Since its release in November, the single has garnered over 120,000 streams. It has found playlist additions including Indie Arrivals, Local Noise, Fresh Finds AU, The Local List and New Music Friday AU/NZ. Add to this local and international press support and a full add on triple j.

The 4-piece will be playing at the UC Hub on 2 April.

