The Celebrate Diversity Band Comp 2022 kicks off this weekend. Support your favourite new band or to be a part of this exciting initiative, with the aim of: “identifying, promoting & supporting the next wave of Canberra Musicians!”

All profits are proudly donated to International Women’s Day Canberra on behalf of UN Women Australia. Doors open at 6pm. Seats are strictly limited.

An erudite panel of has been assembled:

Jen Seyderhelm | 2CA Breakfast Show | Founder, Australian Music Trivia

Billy Bianchini | Manager, MusicACT | Founder, Warm Water Management | Manager, Sputnik Sweetheart

Dr Rasi Gupta | UN Women Australia | International Women’s Day Canberra, Board Member

Cam ‘CC’ Hall | Founder & Frontperson, The SunBears | Founder, Mojo Guitar School

Ryder Sorrento | Founder, Chins | Founder, Sorrentos Photography | Guitar/Bass Teacher, Mojo Guitar School

The Friday, 4 February at Harmonie German Club clash is between:

1. 11:11

2. Bluestone Funkadelia

3. Soarers

4. nonbinarycode

5. The Black Souls

With this in mind, we reached out to the bands to learn a bit more about them, and Rod Jackson AKA 11:11 happily obliged! Read on to learn more…

Celebrate Diversity Band Comp 2022 Profile: 11:11

Where did the band name come from?

11:11 came as a number that had a habit of appearing. When I decided to record some songs I booked the studio for a Wednesday not realising it was the 11/11.

How did you form?

To record I needed a lead guitarist Bren Ryan and backup vox Leoni Marshall. So 11:11 was formed and did 1 live gig. Unfortunately Bren moved to Wollongong so things stopped. Then last year John advertised he was looking to jam/ gig with someone. We caught up, he loved the name as both his son and grannie were born on the 11/11. So 11:11 started again.

Describe your sound:

Our sound is roots blues and a little folkie.

Who/What are your influences, musical and/or otherwise?

The Eagles, David Bowie, Doobie Brothers, AC/DC, Rolling Stones and Supertramp.

What are some of the most memorable experiences you’ve had as a band?

11:11 have only played 2 gigs and both have been exciting and memorable.

What is it that you love about the scene? Your genre’s scene?

I love writing songs and performing them. It’s my happy place.

Tell us about one of your proudest moments?

Proud moment when my grandkids sing my songs and think pops pretty famous!

What are your plans for the future?

I just want to continue writing a playing music. No expectations.

Where can people check you out?

https://www.facebook.com/rodjacksoncanberra/

Celebrate Diversity Band Comp 2022 is on Friday, 4 February at Harmonie German Club from 6pm.

