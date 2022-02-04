

Celebrate Diversity Band Comp 2022 info with Allan Sko

The Celebrate Diversity Band Comp 2022 kicks off this weekend. Support your favourite new band or to be a part of this exciting initiative, with the aim of: “identifying, promoting & supporting the next wave of Canberra Musicians!

All profits are proudly donated to International Women’s Day Canberra on behalf of UN Women Australia. Doors open at 6pm. Seats are strictly limited.

An erudite panel of has been assembled:

Jen Seyderhelm | 2CA Breakfast Show | Founder, Australian Music Trivia

Billy Bianchini | Manager, MusicACT | Founder, Warm Water Management | Manager, Sputnik Sweetheart

Dr Rasi Gupta | UN Women Australia | International Women’s Day Canberra, Board Member

Cam ‘CC’ Hall | Founder & Frontperson, The SunBears | Founder, Mojo Guitar School

Ryder Sorrento | Founder, Chins | Founder, Sorrentos Photography | Guitar/Bass Teacher, Mojo Guitar School

The Friday, 4 February at Harmonie German Club clash is between:

1. 11:11

2. Bluestone Funkadelia

3. Soarers

4. nonbinarycode

5. The Black Souls

With this in mind, we reached out to the bands to learn a bit more about them, and drummer Mongo of The Black Souls happily obliged! Read on to learn more…

Celebrate Diversity Band Comp 2022 Profile: THE BLACK SOULS

Where did the band name come from?

We weren’t allowed on the squash court with our black soled shoes so we decided to make a statement.

How did you form?

Bumped into each other in a crowded room, it was love at first sight.

Describe your sound:

Hard rock funk.

What key tracks should people immediately check out? (include links)

NFI

Who/What are your influences, musical and/or otherwise?

Too many to mention.

What are some of the most memorable experiences you’ve had as a band?

Getting to this point as a band and getting the opportunity to play for an audience.

What is it that you love about the scene? Your genre’s scene?

Love playing in front of a crowd and seeing them enjoy our music.

Tell us about one of your proudest moments?

Playing our originals in front of an appreciative crowd.

What are your plans for the future?

Record, hear our music played on the radio, and touring.

What makes you laugh?

The jokes bandied about when we rehearse.

What pisses you off?

Everything, that’s why we write the songs we do.

Anything else you’d like to add?

No.

Where can people check you out?

FB @theblacksoulsband

Instagram @theblacksoulsdownunder

Celebrate Diversity Band Comp 2022 is on Friday, 4 February at Harmonie German Club from 6pm.

