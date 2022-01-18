FRANKIE McNAIR helps farewell comedy at Civic Pub



Canberra Comedian (now Melbourne-based) Frankie McNair has been going from strength to even strengthier over the years, selling out shows (including the Canberra Comedy Festival) and honing her craft along the way.

So it seems only fitting that she is one of the hand-picked comedy folk to send off the final two weeks of comedy at the Civic Pub.

Before her show this Thursday, 20 January, let’s learn a bit more about what makes that beautiful brain of hers tick.

What got you into comedy?

I always loved comedy but it never clicked that it was actually something I was allowed to try. But in 2017 I saw a bunch of boss ass young female comics from Canberra, Like A Lady, and was like, “Oh shit! Wait! They are like me! I’m allowed to do standup?! What the fuck?!”

How would you describe your style of comedy to the layman?

It’s stand-up and sketch but heaps gayer and with an artistic lack of segues.

How would you describe your style of comedy to a TV Exec looking to sign you to your own TV series?

[If this were a few years ago, it would be] “Hey TV Exec! You know Liza Minelli? What if she had a fever dream about being 25 and living in Canberra?”

Who are some of your favourite comedians?

Demi Larder, Aunty Donner, Emma Holland, Tom Walker, Ben Russell, Zach & Viggo.

What’s one of the funniest/weirdest things that’s happened in your career?

Daytime comedy is always weird. Especially if it’s a charity gig, then it’s straight up cursed. People are just very polite but confused as to why you are suddenly talking at them while they are trying to enjoy a mimosa for a cause. And look… fair enough.

Comedians hate being asked “tell us a joke” when people find out they’re comedians. So… What’s one of your favourite jokes? (either of yours, or someone else)

Tom Walker’s impression of a French Bulldog (go and look it up and thank me).

What exactly is the meaning of life?

I think it’s connection with others, love, growth, and finding a life that brings you fulfilment and others joy.

Hecklers… A help or a hindrance? Do you have any particular favourite “come backs/put downs” for the lippy segment of the great unwashed?

In what fucking world would a heckler be a “help”?

Imagine if you’re at work giving a presentation you’ve worked real hard on. In fact, you’ve stayed back late for weeks working on it – you’re not being paid extra for your time, you do it because you finally have been given a project you are passionate about.

The day comes. You hit F5 and the first slide comes up and then…BAM! Jack from payroll starts shitting on the font you’ve used. You smile politely and try to move past it, but in between stuffing his face with the lamingtons Carol brought in for the whole team, he keeps interjecting with suggestions of what a better font choice could have been.

Your presentation is ruined and no one else gets Carol’s delicious lamingtons.

Now, is Jack a hero? Or a fuckwit?

Look, I actually have a lot of sympathy for hecklers. I think that people just want to be seen and acknowledged and if you’re not feeling great in that respect then heckling is a way to get that need met. Hecklers are just scared they are gonna be forgotten.

The Danish word ‘hygge’ encapsulates a general feeling of warmth, happiness and glow. What would create this sensation for you?

A sold out show.

What is your favourite a) film, b) book, c) TV show, and d) stand up set?

A) Ferris Buller’s Day Off

B) The Little Prince

C) The Simpsons (seasons 1-10, yah animals)

D) Alright nerds, for stand-up, if you have access to Netflix you gotta watch; Kid Gorgeous – John Mulaney, Oh Hello on Broadway, and Baby Cobra – Ali Wong.

Anything else you’d like to add? (both in terms of upcoming shows, and anything in general)

Please come and laugh with/at me.

You can catch Frankie McNair at Civic Pub on Thursday, 20 January, from 8pm – 9:30pm. Tix are $20 via Trybooking.

