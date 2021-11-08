PUNK is BACK! 16 bands, 8 gigs, 1 CBR EP + more



Punk & Disorderly with Alice Worley

Hey all! How lovely to be back. Hope lockdown wasn’t too hard on all of you!

So what’s new? Well, the big woo-hoo is that we can start going to shows again!

For starters, we’ve got sideway starting up their weekly Thursday band nights. Some of their upcoming line-ups include Dog World (11 November), The Jim Dusty Drive-Thru Garbage Casino (18 November), and Enfants w/ Gin On The Rocks (25 November).

And we have shows at The Basement back in action! Witchskull are finally getting to play, this coming Friday, 12 November with support from Charlotte and The Harlots.

Punkin’ it Cohen Style

The Cohen Street Bash – fittingly at The Basement – on Friday, 26 November will be the first standing show out of lockdown, featuring Parklands, Box Dye, Dog World, and Welly. And Avalanche are popping down from Sydney on their East Coast Tour, supported by Clarity of Chaos, Hence The Testbed, and Highland Light on Sunday, 12 December.

There are two other The Basement shows I’m particularly keen for. They’re kinda ages away, but you should probably think about getting tickets now cos they’ll definitely sell out.

Punk Goes Big

Hard-Ons are stopping by The Basement on Thursday, 31 March. Not only have they released an album, I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken, but they’ll be sporting their new frontman – You Am I’s Tim Rogers! I’m really interested in seeing this new line-up. I feel like it’s going to be a super fun show that won’t leave anyone wanting.

The new look Hard-Ons look as happy to be together and we are to seeing them

We’ve also got ’90s Aussie indie-punk legends The Meanies finally back on the road and they’ve confirmed their new Canberra date is Sunday, 3 April! Although it’s been out for a year already, their latest album Desperate Measures deserves to be celebrated at long last. So let’s celebrate! Unfortunately they won’t be joined by Dicklord anymore, but our locals Charlotte and The Harlots will be stepping up to fill those mighty support slot shoes.

The Meanies, looking thoroughly un-mean. Photo by Peter Wheeler

Side note: it’s so awesome to see Charlotte and The Harlots landing so many cool shows. They’re absolute shredders and it’s exciting that they’re getting the recognition. Love you guys!

st.sinner have released an EP, Politics and Other Drugs. What a corker of a debut EP! Their much loved singles are on the track list: Mr Prime Minister, We’re All Going To Hell, and Dead For The Weekend. And we’ve also got some new tracks: Power, Danger, and Faking. Highly recommend checking it out; it’a currently up on Spotify. Congratulations to y’all!

Winner-winner, it’s st.sinner

Stuck in Tranist (for now)

Transit Bar seems to be getting close to a reopening date. This is huge news for us Canberrans that are so starved for music venues. There were a fair few shows lined up for the end of 2021, but lockdown has apparently prevented the necessary construction from being completed. As such, reopening has been delayed. I’ve heard we’ll be waiting until around mid-January 2022 before we can see their brand new location and fit out.

I am super curious to see if Transit Bar have, in fact, ended up at the old Hog’s Breath Cafe location in Bailey’s Corner as rumoured. The wait continues to see how they have converted the old steakhouse into what will hopefully be a new home for local, interstate and, maybe one day soon, international music.

Alright people, once again, your music community needs your post lockdown support. These last two years have been so hard for musicians and venues all over Australia. If you want to see it back in full force sooner rather than later, get out and get amongst it.

Hope to see you at the punk rock show!

