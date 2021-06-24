Local music venues and musicians ready to Amp It Up!



The Amp It Up! fund was developed to assist small to medium sized live venues to recover after the impacts of COVID-19, grow opportunities for local musicians and other performance artists to get back on stage and give Canberrans some great live entertainment options throughout 2021.

A range of popular local venues across the city were successful under the program, including Smith’s Alternative, a stalwart of the sector and a champion for new and emerging artists.

Due to the high level of interest in the program, the government increased the funding available to support as many venues as possible.

Minister for Business and Better Regulation Tara Cheyne said the program will see a total of $790,747 allocated to 23 live venues, supporting a range of gigs and performances from now to 30 November 2021.

Tara Cheyne

“I’m ecstatic to be able to announce that 23 live entertainment venues across the ACT will share in nearly $800,000 to help support local gigs and get our night-time economy going again.

“Amp It Up! was well-received by the local music industry, and I know venues worked extremely hard on their applications to develop a forward program of gigs that the Canberra and visiting audiences can get excited about.

“Live music and performance venues are an important part of Canberra’s night-time economy and the character of our city. I look forward to seeing a diverse program of music and other live performances around Canberra as part of this initiative.”

Venues were able to apply for a grant through the Amp It Up! fund to meet up to 100% of their expected costs between 1 June 2021 and 30 November 2021 for engaging artists and technicians and up to 50% of their marketing and promotion costs.

“Thanks to ACT Government Amp it Up! funding,” says Daniel Ballantyne, Director, Music ACT, “our precious live music venues will help ignite our night time economy, they will deliver fantastic new shows for hungry audiences, and most importantly Amp It Up! will provide much needed income for musicians and crew. So people of Canberra, get out there and enjoy a live show!”

The full list of successful applicants is available at act.gov.au/livemusic

