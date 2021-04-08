It’s finally here! Venues and cinemas return to 100% capacity. So buy those extra tix!!!



Yes, it’s true! Closely following NSW’s decision, the ACT has now declared that venues and cinemas can run at full capacity.

Full official details on that by clicking here.

While this is excellent news for one and all, it is not without its complications.

Namely, every show – including those that were previously “sold out” – suddenly have 30% more tickets to sell.

So get to the BMA Guide – whether at the back of the print mag, or by clicking right here for the online version – and help celebrate and support the industry by treating yourself to a damn good night out.

A particular shout out goes to Tonk’s Farewell Show, which sold out quick smart but now gifts you another chance to see this 15-year strong Canberra stalwart off in style!

