Get To Know Your NLMA Live Act Of The Year ACT Nominee: Hope Wilkins!

How did Hope Wilkins the musician, come to be?

I’ve had an interest in writing and singing from as early as I can remember. I spent my teenage years learning guitar from friends and Youtube and writing short stories and poetry. I finally worked up the courage to take my art outside my bedroom and record my debut single Waste in 2019.

Describe your sound:

Indie/Alternative, with a variety of folk and rock influences.

To those new to your music, which three tracks should they check out? Waste, L.I and Fly For Me.

What drew you to music? And what keeps you going?

When I’m playing or singing to people and I can feel them feeling it. Music is so powerful and if a song I write inspires someone or helps get them through something, that’s more than enough to keep me motivated.

What are some of the most memorable experiences you’ve had?

I think the most memorable was at my Unstable single launch last year. A fan standing right at the front of the stage dropped and smashed their beer absolutely everywhere. It made a huge noise in this split second of silence before the drums kick in and the song picks up. It was one of those ‘did that really just happen?’ moments that was so fitting with the lyrics and the mood, and the crowd lifted with this energy and just started dancing.

What makes you laugh?

The Office. I can watch the same episode over and over and find the same parts just as funny.

What pisses you off?

When the tea bag label falls in the tea. Not on.

How does it feel to be nominated?

There are so many incredibly talented artists in the ACT, so I really feel honoured to be recognised for an award like this.

Why should the slavering general public vote for you?

In a pool of so many talented musicians, I think at the end of the day, it’s important to vote for the artist who resonates with you most. Find who you connect with and vote for them. I’m extremely grateful to anyone that has voted for me so far, the band and I have worked extremely hard on our live set and pour our souls into each performance.

What are your plans for the future?

I have some very exciting announcements coming next week. Make sure you’re following me on my socials if you don’t want to miss out on the details!

