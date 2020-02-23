Metallise March April

Updating failed. The response is not a valid JSON response.Add title

March kicks off brutal with the USA extremity of Sulfuric Cautery and Girth being joined by killer Melbourne band Contaminated and locals Blight Worms and Bloodmouth. This massive package is crammed into the Basement on March 5th.

March 13 you have choices to make Canberra metal folk.

The Basement in Belconnen hosts Canberra’s Deathbeds launching their new album Sinner. The symphonic metal core 6 piece are taking off an east coast jaunt from Canberra’s spiritual home of heavy and have recruited Teeth for the whole tour and Pillager and Purity for the Canberra gig, ahead of shows in Sydney, Newcastle and Melbourne over the month to continue the celebration of the fruits of their labours.

The Transit bar, also on the 13th, plays host to the return of Canberra stoner doom institution Pod People. This will mark the bands first Canberra show in 9 years and the first show for “new” guitarist Roy Torkington (ex Alchemist) in 10 years. Victorian grind super group Remains, fresh from supports with Obituary, Cattle Decaptiation and host of local shows, Hekate featuring Marcus De Pasquale of Witchskull on vocals and guitar and Point 17 to kick off the party.

March 21 at the Transit bar celebrates the launch of the Pilots of Baalbek album Uncontrolled Airspace, a killer self release which has more 70’s shuffles than a nursing home. The launch party includes Sydney bands White Knuckle Fever and Mucho Sonar as well as the delights of locals Local Horror. The album is fantastic, check it out!

The Expolited is a hot ticket and for good reason. The seminal punk band have a 40 year history to draw from and their integrity is unquestioned and they will bring their barmy army of fans along for the party which still includes VIP tickets with a load of extra’s as long as our arm. March 25 at The Basement for that one.

German psyche rock trio Kadavar are at the Basement on April Fools and you would have to be one to miss this band as they air tracks from their back catalogue and their latest, For the Dead Travels Fast. I’m still waiting for confirmation on the supports, but you don’t want to miss these guys live.

Melbourne 2 piece Dead have a new album entitle Raving Drooling and they’re bring their new material to town for your entertainment on the 3rd of April at the Basement. In the interests of musical diversity, CHUD and Inebriator are on board for this auspicious occasion.

Like an aggressively growing cell, Fu Manchu in the late 90’s split into two and the second half formed the formidable and equally special stoner act Nebula. Thanks to Your Mate Bookings, The Transit bar will play host to the supreme guitar skills of Eddie Glass and he’ll be abled and abetted by Pilots of Baalbek and Grand Duke on May 7.

I’ve been blasting a whole slew of newish music on recommendation of dear friends and my own musical sleuthing of late and before writing some more considered reviews, I reckon here’s some albums to ask Landspeed to get in for you.

Memoriam Requiem for Mankind. Karl Willets of Bolt Thrower tries to out throw his own bolts in this slick and bludgeoning masterpiece. The previous two albums from this band did nothing to indicate how amazing this would be.

Midnight Rebirth in Blasphemy. Maybe not as great as their last one, but still quite great and lots of fun along the way. It almost feels like a heavier WASP in parts…

Dragunov Arkipov. Instrumental heaviness and really well played. Reminds me a bit of Capricorns when they’re doing their instrumentals moments, big visual scope to this work.

Brutus Nest. This Belgian 3 piece have been a bit of a revelation for me in no small part to the talents of their drummer singer Stefanie Mannaerts and blends hardcore and post rock with flashes of Neurosis at times.

Wilderun Veil Of Imagination. Like Opeth at their heaviest peak, glorious heavy prog with some great riffs and achingly pretty acoustic moments and melodic vocals segueing into blasts and death growls and highly competent in both realms.

Retortion Terror ST EP. Japanese grind, really fast, for fans Japanese grind like Unholy Grave. They stand out from a lot of their peers thanks to some slick guitar work that is a little more technically ambitious than the mean.

Enforced At The Walls. Three mates of mine with vastly different tastes recommended me this album. To combine the recommendations, this is raucous sleeveless t-shirt thrash that will equally please fans of hardcore ala Mindsnare, modern thrash like Powertrip and old buggers that recall their skank glory days.

Speaking of skanking glory days, don’t forget the DRI/Hirax on April 9 at the Basement!!!!

