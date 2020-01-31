Ahead of their launch of new single 'Desk Chair' at Transit Bar, Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers reveal their influences, highlights, and which film is responsible for their existence

Band name and origins:

Teen Jesus began one night in year 10 at a sleepover at Neve’s house where we watched School of Rock and decided to form a band the next morning. Jaida and Scarlett had never played their instruments before, but we looked up the chords to Big Jet Plane by Angus and Julia Stone and somehow kept it going for the next four-ish years!

Group members:

Anna is the sing song girl with a cheeky yellow guitar.

Jaida has big hands and plays bass with an occasional shout.

Scarlett’s guitar is more beautiful than any of us will ever be; also dabbles in harmonies.

Neve pounds the buckets and also has an occasional shout.

Describe your sound:

Our sound is a mixture of every teenage phase we have gone through as a group. We started off trying to play super classic grunge, then a confusing power pop techno-inspired phase, many different strange combos of those two things, then eventually landed the sound that we have now. It’s honestly still a strange combo of those things but it seems to work for us finally; we like to describe it as indie boppy rocky spicy we-love-nirvana tasty creamy grungey alt rock.

Who/What are your influences, musical or otherwise?

Our list of musical influences is ridiculously big but we can always name a few. Some of our favourite bands/artists at the moment are WAAX, Amyl and The Sniffers, Wolf Alice, Courtney Barnett, Dream Wife, Press Club and VOIID. Our lifestyle influences however include Michelle Obama, Greta Thunberg and @dumpedwifesrevenge on Instagram.

What are some of the most memorable experiences you’ve had?

Some of our best times as an epic friendship dream team have happened over the past year when we started touring and playing lots of interstate shows. Playing Falls Festival was definitely a huge highlight for our entire lives, the whole time was hectic and so surreal. Other good times have been when any of us have to “tactical” vom at our accommodation or when Jaida applies her deodorant paste in public places.

Tell us about one of your proudest moments?

Our Byron show for Falls Festival was definitely our proudest moment both as a band and as indie-viduals. We’d never played such a big festival before and we were gearing up to play to an empty room, but Byron pulled through massively!! The tent we were playing in was packed and there were tanned strangers singing the words which was lovely. We all had a big cry when we got off stage.

What are your plans for the future?

We have so many plans for the future oh my. First step is for all of us to turn 19, then we wanna keep having a lovely wholesome time playing bangerz with our best gals. We have a huge plan for 2020, starting off with a headline tour for our new single “Desk Chair”. Everything else is still being prepared but we promise it’ll be epic!!

What makes you laugh?

Novelty socks and farts.

What pisses you off?

Novelty socks and farts.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Love y’all xx

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers launch new single Desk Chair on Friday, 21 February at Transit Bar!

