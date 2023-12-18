Wallabindi is Dreaming of Country

Best of Canberra Music with Vince Leigh

Emerging music artist Wallabindi (Monica Moore) released this debut EP earlier this year.

The three-track collection features a blend of soulful blues folk tracks, with our attention immediately drawn to Wallabindi’s considerable vocal skills and approach, and the emotion-infused narratives that are as raw and evocative as they are significant.

Utilising minimal accompaniment, an acoustic guitar, moderate percussion use, and backing vocals, the EP has a cohesion and focus that serves as a fitting introduction to Wallanbindi’s style and musical disposition.

The opening track, Beer Bottle Baby, is a song written about the artist’s mother and her aunts and uncles, who were forcibly removed from their family as part of the Stolen Generation. These songs contribute to the evolving and comprehensive narrative surrounding the indigenous struggle in this country.

Therefore, they merit increased recognition and attention for illuminating these crucial issues.

Influenced by artists like Big Mama Thornton, Koko Taylor, and Etta James, and her late mother’s musical choices, which included Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Warumpi Band, Coloured Stone, Demis Roussos, and Goanna, Monica draws inspiration from a wide range of sources.

While this may not be evident here, a combination of traits emerges, whether the songs touch on folk (Beer Bottle Baby) or more classic, mainstream characteristics.

Such as what one can hear in Be Brave Make Change, a song with a galvanising tone aided by the chord progression, arrangement, and direct lyrics. It is a subtly rebellious rallying cry with a universally accessible message that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

As a versatile and prominent figure in the Canberra music scene, Monica has contributed her talents to various bands, exploring multiple genres, including jazz and funk. However, with Wallabindi Dreaming, she embraces a notably different musical direction.

This album delves into folk, blues, and roots music, offering a rich, intimate auditory experience that merits an in-depth and attentive listen.

Listen to Wallabindi Dreaming on Spotify and Apple Music

For Wallabindi art (as featured in the title photo) please visit her Instagram

