HYG has Tunnel Vision

Best of Canberra Music with Vince Leigh

Following singles Memory Of Flight and Into The New World, and two EPs, CBR’s HYG gifted us new offering, Tunnel Vision.

Continuing its take on jazz-infused art rock slash Krautrock, HYG is establishing a reputation with its ever-evolving improvisational live performances.

This renown has seen them play alongside LIARS, The Lazy Eyes, Party Dozen, and Hideous Sun Demon, generating an equally expanding catalogue of radio airplay and media interest (including a Rage Wild One feature for Be Here’s music video. )

Tunnel Vision is aptly titled, with its intense focus, zeroing in on a well-played and crafted dramatic tension created via rhythmic power and morphing temper.

The band has also managed to subvert any typical arrangement without forgoing some of the hit points of such a thing, with a firm, natural-sounding sense dynamics in place. The sound is raw and visceral, with the performances all working together to create a thick, air-tight sonic display.

When dissected, each segment can be considered elongated, parts stretched to a limit with the effect of developing an overall mood and emotional direction.

One of these particular sections, essentially what could be called the verses, occurs during the track’s first half and is never repeated. It evokes a psychedelic like spirit in its melodic makeup and placement in the mix. The vocal is set back against the enveloping, unceasing bass and drums and the guitar’s textural applications, allowing the track to become the surging, swelling body of sound it is.

One can imagine Tunnel Vision providing the perfect platform for the extemporizing proclivities and skills of the band, with the audience drawn in by the bewitching power of this concentration on authenticating a particular sensation—in this case, a slowly engulfing aura of anticipation or even contemplation.

A strangely seductive musical excursion sustaining allure throughout its six minutes, HYG has produced a fitting addition to their output.

Listen to Tunnel Vision on Spotify, Bandcamp and Youtube

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

