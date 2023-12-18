BARBARA Levels Up with New Single -Ur Not NY

Best of Canberra Music with Vince Leigh

Former Canberran, now Sydney-based stand-up comedian and former Fricker frontperson Ian McCarthy continues with his bedroom project BARBARA, releasing the fifth single under this electro indie-dance moniker.

Following the previous single, Me Tonight, Ur Not NY is another minimalistic affair incorporating a streamlined assortment of synth sounds and experimental quirk.

Although utilising this same configuration, that track was constructed on a less obvious EDM foundation.

This new one embraces all the potential benefits of an unceasing groove, at first initiated by a deceptively hypnotic bass synth part, allowing a wonderfully jesting, casual, and wry chorus hook:

You’re not New York

But you’re better

It’s an alluring feature and justly repeated, leaving the listener yearning for even more cycles.

From its barebones bass introduction, the track proceeds to build at a steady pace. The selected sonic stride perfectly fits the low-toned mechanised attributes of the conversational verse vocal.

Before long, we reach the chorus and the subsequent opening up of the rest of the aural elements on offer—the shimmery synth highs, the added vocal textures, and the supplementary percussive bits and pieces.

A sense of almost incidental humour permeates the track, reaching its fullest permutation in that facetious, sly, playful chorus hook.

Musically speaking, the track evolves at a welcome pace, highlighted by various changing aspects that create a discernible dynamic.

The bass synth motif that governs the song offers an ingeniously quick dance tempo without us noticing, partly due to a mix of quarter and eighth notes

with their staccato-like attack. It allows space within its confines, tricking us into feeling an altogether different song’s heart rate.

Ur Not NY is a level-up from Me Tonight for many reasons. It is sleek experimentation married to a enticing pop centre, that is challenging to resist.

And why would you?

Listen to Ur Not NY on Spotify, Soundcloud and Tidal

