ARCHIE is Out of The City with new EP

The lead track from Archie’s forthcoming EP closely follows the band’s last funk-fused genre-stretching track, Hook, Line and Sinker. But Out of the City reveals yet another side to the fourpiece; a well-crafted and multi-teared element, that is most likely to propel them into the next level of their evolutionary flight.

From its opening bars, the band asserts an accessible indie pop-rock footing with a clean guitar arpeggio driving a measured pulse. With contrasting musical values, persuasive performances, and energising, emotion-registering hooks, Out of the City sets aside the band’s previous style excursions to venture down a single minded and inexorably more significant path.

This song merges what had been simmering within the confines of the group’s wanderings: an identifiable, conclusive track whose many irresistible offerings point to a timely creative—and no doubt commercially door-busting— leapfrog.

The track’s raw yet considered production strengthens the melodic phrases, enhancing the emotional hit points and providing the most neutral ground on which the song can be best appreciated.

The lead vocal features the nuances, dynamics, vulnerable grit, and grace the track requires, with the song’s chorus hook apex, effortlessly effective and perpetually compelling. That delicate balance between instant appeal and resonance is achieved, a result of calculated design and attentive development and, of course, a decent song is a combination of both.

It will be curious to hear the rest of the EP to hear if this is a unifying teaser that signals the band’s new direction, or a worthy counterweight.

City will please the band’s expanding fanbase and help generate more sold-out headline shows and stage-sharing with Ball Park Music, Lime Cordiale, Thirsty Merc, Surf Trash, Neko Pink, and BENEE.

