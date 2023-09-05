National Live Music Awards Announces Nominees and Live Legend recipients for 2023

Free event tickets & public voting now available!

After two years off, the National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) is set to return with eight simultaneous FREE events around Australia on 11th October 2023.

Today at a press conference at Stranded during BIGSOUND in Brisbane, the nominees were revealed, alongside the first confirmation of the event’s participating venues, sponsors, and the 2023 Live Legends recipients.

And it’s the “Kings” who lead the nomination pool this year, with NT rockers King Stingray and VIC’s international pysch rock stars King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, enjoying six nominations each.

King Gizzard

For King Stringray, that includes Best Live Act, Best Live Voice (Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu), and Best Live Guitarist (Campbell Messer). Meanwhile, King Gizzard see nominations for Best Live Act, Guitarist (Joey Walker), Bassist (Lucy Harwood), Drummer (Michael Cavanagh), and Best Indie/Rock/Alternative Act.

Sitting behind them on five nominations are Electric Fields, who have already won seventrophies to date at the awards, four for Genesis Owusu and ACT rock outfit Glitoris, and three nominees a piece for Amyl and the Sniffers, RVG, Ngaiire, St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, and Camp Cope.

Camp Cope – who received nominations for each member of the group – are no strangers to the awards, having won four trophies in the past, but this may mark the final time the three musicians will be nominated for their live work in the project, with them calling it quits earlier this year. Another group in that boat are WAAX, who previously won Best Live Act in QLD in 2019 (check). This year they’re once again nominated in that category, as well as Best Live Voice in QLD for Marie DeVita.

The awards are excited to debut a new industry award this year, Best Stage & Light Design Presented by Novatech. This award goes to the people behind the scenes who designed the stage and lighting you saw on the tours of Gang of Youths, Genesis Owusu, Rüfüs Du Sol, Tame Impala, and Vera Blue in recent years.

In addition to the Best Lighting and Stage Design presented by Novatech, there’s been two awards added to the genre categories, which return for the first time since the 2019 event: Best Folk Act and Best Punk/Hardcore Act presented by HEAVY. HEAVY will also be presenting the newly named “Hard Rock or Heavy Metal” prize.

At today’s event in Brisbane it was also announced that the event’s “Live Legends” recipients would be extended each year to include both an artist and an industry member, to celebrate their career (so far) and contributions to the live music sector. Joining past recipients Magic Dirt (2018) and Deborah Conway (2019) will be iconic group Yothu Yindi, and Frontier Touring’s Susan Heymann.

Yothu Yindi’s career has spanned multiple decades, with hit albums and singles including “Treaty”, “Djapana (Sunset Dreaming)”, “Tribal Voice”, “Timeless Land”, “World Turning” and more. So popular were the group, Nirvana opened for Yothu Yindi at the Big Day Out (or at least that’s how the band’s drummer Dave Grohl described the lineup).

Yothu Yindi

They’ve been nominated for 12 ARIA Awards and won eight. Stalwarts of the Indigenous music scene in Australia, Yothu Yindi have toured the globe, winning fans across the US, Europe, and the Pacific, and performing all across Australia in between, including with Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Neil Young, and Santana. In 2012 they were inducted alongside the greats of Australian music into the ARIA Hall of Fame, and now they join the National Live Music Awards’ own Hall of Fame as Live Legends.

Yothu Yindi will be inducted at an event still to be determined.

Susan Heymann

Susan Heymann has been working in the international concert business for 20 years, with experience in touring and promoting contemporary music from local and global artists, across Australia and New Zealand. Susan began her career as an intern at Chugg Entertainment and worked as a Tour Coordinator and Marketing Manager, before taking on a leadership position in the business, managing the touring team (including marketing, PR, ticketing, and production specialists), securing new business opportunities, and planning for the future of Chugg Entertainment.

When Chugg Entertainment entered into an exclusive joint venture arrangement with Frontier Touring (part of the Mushroom Group) in 2019, Susan continued in her role as the Managing Director of Chugg Entertainment, and also began collaborating with the broader Frontier Touring team and other parts of the Mushroom business on various projects, including programming and helping to produce a number of television and streaming properties developed as a response to the global pandemic.

In March 2022, Mushroom Group and AEG Presents announced a new leadership structure for Frontier Touring, where Susan moved into the role of COO of Frontier Touring, with a focus on artist relations, creative and content development for the business.

Susan Heymann will be inducted in Sydney.

Additional industry members around the country will be acknowledged for their support of the live music sector with “The NLMA”. The event’s industry achievement award that has previously been awarded to Sounds Australia (2016), Live Music Office (2017), Girls Rock! Australia (2018), and Leanne De Souza (2019), moves from a national award to a State/Territory prize, with eight recognitions made around the country. These winners have already been decided, but won’t be revealed until October 11th.

Public voting for the four other state and territory awards – Best Live Act, Voice, Event, and Venue are all now open at nlmas.com.au

MMAD – or Musicians Making a Difference – return this year with the award we debuted in the hybrid digital/physical 2020 awards. They are an Australian charity that transforms young lives through music. MMAD uses the power of music and mentoring to inspire young people to overcome adversity so that they can live their potential.

The trophy is awarded to an inspiring artist or organiser who has created positive social change through music in Australia. The nominees this year are: Baker Boy, Big hART & Songs for Freedom, Prinnie Stevens, G-Flip, and Josh Pyke. MMAD honours these music industry creatives for their inspiration and change they have made in Australian communities, harnessing the power of music to make a positive difference in our world.

More details about these nominations can be found amongst the nominations list below.

This year, the live event is doing away with its traditional gala, and hosting eight intimate events around the country – each of which will award the trophies to the winners of that state and territory – so if the winner of Best Live Country Act is from your state, chances are they’ll be awarded it at the show in that city. This means there’ll be plenty of surprises – and with limited capacity rooms, we expect tickets will go fast.

On today’s announcement, Founding Board Member Damian Cunningham said, “What a welcome sight it is to see the host of nominees for this year’s National Live Music Awards! The awards are here to honour all those amazing artists, bands and individuals who have made your live music industry one of the best in the world. We look forward to welcoming nominees, industry and the public to our events around the country in October to find out who wins.”

The intimate venues set to host the awards on 11th October are:

Darwin Railway Club – Darwin, NT Jive – Adelaide, SA Music Market – Melbourne, VIC Simple Complex – Hobart, TAS Stranded – Brisbane, QLD The Bird – Northbridge, WA The Great Club – Sydney, NSW UC Hub – Canberra, ACT

Only 50 strictly limited free tickets to each event are available now at nlmas.oztix.com.au. After these tickets are exhausted, the only way to join us is by voting for your favourite artists, venues, and events in your State or Territory – with public voting open now until September 19th at nlmas.com.au. Every vote goes into the draw to win tickets to the show.

Each event will have multiple performances, the local state and territory awards handed out, and a number of surprises! Those details will be revealed closer to the date.

2020 Gala in Brisbane. Photo by someFx

The National Live Music Awards are possible thanks to the support of our national ticketing partners Oztix, Live Event Logistics, Creative Hobart, City of Adelaide, Adelaide UNESCO City of Music, Novatech, Music Victoria, and MMAD (Musicians Making a Difference) who return with their self-named award that debuted during the pandemic in 2020. This year’s award nominees are listed below.

We also thank the support of our merch partners Red Octopus, our PR partners at beehive, and our media partners The Music, HEAVY, 2SER, 4ZZZ, BMA, Edge Radio 99.3FM, Three D Radio, RTR FM, and SYN. Media partners will also have ticket giveaways – so look and listen out for them.

The NLMAs thanks Stranded and BIGSOUND for welcoming us this week for the announcement. Don’t miss these nominees playing BIGSOUND this week: Charm of Finches, Full Flower Moon Band, Southeast Desert Metal, and The Empty Threats.

NATIONAL LIVE MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES – 2023

2023 Live Legend Inductees : Yothu Yindi Susan Heymann

National Awards

MMAD – Musicians Making a Difference Award. Presented by MMAD Baker Boy – For his work in celebrating the Yolngu language through music and connecting First Nations young people in remote communities to their potential. Big hART & Songs for Freedom – For their advocacy work in raising awareness of the disproportionate incarceration rates of Aboriginal children in Australian prisons through their national touring production. Prinnie Stevens – For celebrating the historic power of the female voice and the transformation of pain into music through her album and stage show, ‘Lady Sings The Blues’. G-Flip – For their advocacy work in encouraging conversation about gender identity. Josh Pyke – For championing indigenous languages through music in primary schools while raising funds through Busking for Change

Best Live Act Amyl and the Sniffers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Electric Fields King Stingray Genesis Owusu

Best Live Voice Cash Savage Ngaiire Romy Vager (RVG) Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu (King Stingray) Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)

Best Live Guitarist Andrew Glitoris (Glitoris) Chloe Dadd (May-a, Peach PRC, Solo) Joey Walker (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard) Roy Kellaway (King Stingray) Sophie McComish (Body Type)

Best Live Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich (Camp Cope) Lucas Harwood (King Gizzard) Nick Finch (Cash Savage) Steele Chabau (Butterfingers, James Johnston, Katie Noonan and more…) Zoe Hauptmann

Best Live Drummer – The Sheddy Sarah Thompson (Camp Cope) Michael Cavanagh (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard) Lewis Stiles (King Stingray) G-Flip Dobby

Best Live Instrumentalist Kirsty Tickle (Party Dozen) Laura Jean Lyndon Blue Monique Clare William Barton

Best Live Photographer Presented by beehive Jess Gleeson Jordan Munns Ruby Boland

Samuel Graves Tashi Hall

Best Live Journalist Ellie Robinson Mikey Cahill Sosefina Fuamoli Will Oakeshott Zara Richards

Best Live Event – Presented by The Music Byron Bay Bluesfest Dark Mofo Meredith Music Festival St Jerome’s Laneway Festival Tamworth Country Music Festival

Best Stage & Light Design – Presented by Novatech Gang of Youths – Emile Frederick Genesis Owusu – Alex McCoy and Pat Babekuhl Rüfüs Du Sol – Matthew Smith and Alex ‘Katzki’ George Tame Impala – Rob Sinclair Vera Blue – Nathan Dagostino, Nicholas Beachen and Rachael Johnston

Best International Tour – Presented by Live Event Logistics Angel Olsen – Big Time Tour 2023 – Supersonic Ed Sheeran – + – = ÷ x Tour – Frontier Touring Harry Styles – Love on Tour – Live Nation Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Australian Carnage Tour – Supersonic Sleaford Mods – AUS Tour 2023 – Handsome Tours

Genre Awards

Best Indie/Rock/Alternative Act Ball Park Music Cash Savage and the Last Drinks DMA’s King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard RVG

Best Hip Hop Act 1300 Baker Boy Barkaa Genesis Owusu Tkay Maidza

Best DJ/Electronic Act Elle Shimada Lastlings Rüfüs Du Sol SLUMBERJACK Tijuana Cartel

Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Act – Presented by HEAVY C.O.F.F.I.N Glitoris Polaris Rocky’s Pride & Joy Voyager

Best Pop Act Amy Shark Electric Fields Peach PRC Thelma Plum Vera Blue

Best Punk/Hardcore Act – Presented by HEAVY Amyl and the Sniffers Cable Ties Pinch Points Private Function Sly Withers

Best Folk Act Ben Salter Charm of Finches Emily Wurramurra Melody Pool Naomi Keyte

Best Blues & Roots Act Fools Hussy Hicks Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide Sweet Talk The Teskey Brothers

Best Country Act Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes Siobhan Cotchin The Weeping Willows

Best R&B or Soul Act Budjerah Emma Donovan and the Putbacks Mo’Ju Ngaiire

THNDO

Best Classical Act Australian String Quartet Australian Vocal Ensemble (AVÉ) feat. Katie Noonan, Fiona Campbell, Andrew Goodwin and Andrew O’Connor Ensemble Offspring Sydney Symphony Orchestra Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

Best Jazz Act Cigany Weaver Grievous Bodily Calm Hiatus Kaiyote Mildlife Shaolin Afronauts

State and Territory Awards

A local NLMA: Industry Achievement Award winner will be revealed at each event on the night.

NSW – Presented by 2SER

Best Live Act in NSW – Presented by 2SER 1300 Body Type DMA’s Dust Ngaiire

Best Live Voice in NSW Andy Golledge Budjerah Georgia Mulligan Milan Ring Vera Blue

Best Live Venue in NSW Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour Oxford Art Factory Phoenix Central Park The Enmore Theatre The Great Club

Best Live Event in NSW – Presented by Oztix Dashville Skyline Groovin’ The Moo Mardi Gras Fair Day Summer Camp Festival Yours & Owls Festival

VIC – Presented by SYN

Best Live Act in VIC –Presented by SYN Amyl and the Sniffers BIG WETT Emma Donovan and the Putbacks Floodlights King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Best Live Voice in VIC –Presented by Music Victoria Emma Donovan Georgia Maq (Camp Cope) Julia Jacklin Sampa The Great THNDO

Best Live Venue in VIC Brunswick Ballroom Forum Melbourne Northcote Social Club Shotkickers The Night Cat

Best Live Event in VIC – Presented by Oztix Golden Plains St Jerome’s Laneway Festival Meadow Meredith Music Festival Rising Festival QLD – Presented by 4ZZZ

Best Live Act in QLD – Presented by 4ZZZ Ball Park Music Cigany Weaver Full Flower Moon Band Jaguar Jonze WAAX

Best Live Voice in QLD Asha Jefferies Deena Lynch (Jaguar Jonze) Jesswar Katie Noonan Marie DeVita (WAAX)

Best Live Venue in QLD – Presented by Red Octopus Fortitude Music Hall

The Brightside The Princess Theatre The Tivoli The Triffid

Best Live Event in QLD – Presented by Oztix BIGSOUND Caloundra Music Festival Groovin’ The Moo St Jerome’s Laneway Festival Woodford Folk Festival

ACT – Presented by BMA

Best Live Act in the ACT – Presented by BMA Apricot Ink ARCHIE dogworld Genesis Owusu Glitoris

Best Live Voice in the ACT Cormac McKahey (Sonic Reducer) Keven 007 (Glitoris) Kim Yang Lucy Sugerman Tasha Nauenburg (Bad Lunar)

Best Venue in the ACT Gang Gang Cafe Sideway Smith’s Alternative The Basement UCLivex – UC Refectory & UC Hub

Best Live Event in the ACT – Presented by Oztix CBR GRRRLS To The Front Loading Zone – Sideway National Folk Festival Spilt Milk Stonefest

NT

Best Live Act in the NT Caiti Baker Katanga Junior King Stingray Ngulmiya Southeast Desert Metal Band

Best Live Voice in the NT Aidan Lijanga (Katanga Junior) Alice Cotton Caiti Baker Ngulmiya Nundhirribala Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu (King Stingray)

Best Live Venue in the NT Black Wreath Darwin Railway Club Epilogue Lounge & Rooftop Bar Happy Yess The Darwin Ski Club

Best Live Event in the NT – Presented by Oztix Barunga Festival BASSINTHEGRASS Blacken Festival Darwin Festival Garma Festival

SA – Presented by Three D Radio

Best Live Act in SA – Presented by City of Adelaide Electric Fields Slowmango Teenage Joans The Empty Threats West Thebarton

Best Live Voice in SA – Presented by Three D Radio Alana Jagt Carla Lippis Naomi Keyte Stellie Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)

Best Live Venue in SA Jive Lion Arts Factory The Gov The Wheatsheaf Hotel UniBar Adelaide

Best Live Event in SA – Presented by Oztix Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival Adelaide Jazz Festival Harvest Rock PAK Music Live at Wundenbergs WOMADelaide

TAS – Presented by Edge Radio 99.3FM

Best Live Act in TAS – Presented by City of Hobart Grace Chia Lennon Wells Luca Brasi The Native Cats Threats

Live Voice in TAS – Presented by Simple Ben Salter Christopher Coleman Claire Anne Taylor Emily Warramurra Tasha Zappala

Best Live Venue in TAS – Presented by Edge Radio Altar Royal Oak Hotel Simple Complex The Grand Poobah The Odeon Theatre

Best Live Event in TAS – Presented by Oztix Cygnet Folk Festival Dark Mofo Mona Foma Pangaea – a festival of the arts, culture & sustainability Party in the Paddock

WA – Presented by RTR FM

Best Live Act in WA – Presented by RTR FM Alter Boy Dulcie Spacey Jane Tame Impala The Kill Devil Hills

Best Live Voice in WA Anesu Brendon Humphries (The Kill Devil Hills) Carla Geneve Noah Dillon Siobhan Cotchin

Best Live Venue in WA Badlands Freo.Social Mojos Bar The Bird The Rosemount

Best Live Event in WA – Presented by Oztix Hidden Treasures – Fremantle’s Music Series Hyper Festival Nannup Music Festival RTRFM’s In The Pines WAMFest

Remember head to nlmas.com.au for all the juicy details and get voting!!

Liked it? Take a second to support BMA Magazine on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

