The Journey of Canberra Band Carnival Road

BMA Artist Profile

Where the journey began…

In late 2014, Anthony Ives (Ant) met Andrew Rickard at an open mic music evening at the Fyshwick Tavern. This unlikely meeting in an unlikely locale gave birth to a musical collaboration between the two that continues to this day.

It was the beginning of what we know as Carnival Road.

2020 saw drummer Stephen Deakin and guitarist Ole Nielsen join Ant and Andrew, bringing a new intensity and direction to the band in the lead up to their second album. All experienced musicians, performing in many bands, the lads boast over 50 collective years in the industry.

Join us on the road…

After two-and-a-half years of great fun, music, and some dedication to our craft, Carnival Road hope you enjoy the fruits of our fun. Carnival Road II is now available on all good streaming services!

Group members:

Anthony Ives – vocals, Ole Nielsen – guitar/vocals, Stephen Deakin – drums, Andrew Rickard – bass/vocals.

Photo by Murray Foote. www.murrayfoote.com

The sound:

We often say it’s “folk rock with an edge”. That keeps it simple. That said, there are many musical elements to any one track. We’re all into creating an atmosphere that both mesmerises and lifts the spirits.

Influences:

David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Counting Crows, Crowded House, Whiskeytown, Leonardo’s Bride, The Angels, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil, INXS, Men at Work, Australian Crawl, Paul Kelly, and The Badloves!

Key tracks:

Yuendumu, Planet, Explain to Judy, and Frances Anne.

Memorable experiences:

The recent trip to Melbourne to record our second album at Andrew Rigo’s studio. Playing our first full house headline show at the Irish Club. Supporting amazing acts like Phil Emmanuel, Johnny Reynolds Band, The SunBears, and others at various originals shows.

More recently, working on new material for our third album.

The scene:

With original music, you tend to have more “listening “ shows with engaged audiences. It’s enormously gratifying to have people return, and continue to enjoy themselves.

Our content defies description in a way. Although its grounded in deeply emotive lyrics and strong stories similar to folk music, our sound is energetic and powerful. Firmly in the rock arena.

Proudest moment:

Our guitarist, Ole, has recently recovered from a frightening health scare. Playing our first rehearsal after his hard won recovery filled us all with pride and admiration for him.

His determination and obvious spiritual uplift and connection to his playing has inspired us all.

Photo by Murray Foote. www.murrayfoote.com

Future plans:

More gigs and recording new material. Watch out for announcements about October and November gigs.

What makes you laugh?

People having fun.

What pisses you off?

People misbehaving.

And finally:

Don’t miss our next live show – you will be in for a treat!

Go have a listen to Carnival Road II on Spotify , Apple Music and YouTube Music

Carnival Road II cover art by James Scanlon

