HOT TIX – 6 Top Music Things To See This Month

WHO: Royale With Cheese

WHAT: The Ultimate ‘90s Rock Show

WHEN: SAT, 22nd July, 7pm

WHERE: The Basement

Growing in popularity and volume with each passing year, Royale With Cheese is Australia’s premier ‘90s rollicking party show, playing rock and pop covers – including Seattle-sound to grunge to Britpop to all the best Oz Rock – from one of the greatest and most influential decades in rock music. Comprised of five experienced musicians, the ‘Cheese bring all your favourite ‘90s covers from Nirvana to Spice Girls and everything in between. Come as you are to smash pumpkins and Rage Against The 90s! From 7pm, tix are $51 via Oztix

WHO: Melting Pot Rock

WHAT: Four diverse CBR acts on the one bill

WHEN: Fri, 4 August, 7-11pm

WHERE: Smith’s Alternative

CBR’s Napoleon Ice Cream and friends are gifting us the chance to enjoy more diverse representation in Aussie rock and pop. There’s Anna Elisara, originally from Aoteara NZ, kicking off the eve with her indie folk, jazz-rock inspired acoustic originals. Improvisational duo Mirror Mirror enthrall one ‘n’ all with folk pop-rock originals and unique covers. Self-proclaimed “four confused Aussie Asian nerds” Napoleon Ice Cream bring catchy hooks and insatiable rock grooves. And 6-piece Latin trop-rock band Chicharrita Club journeys us to the roots of Peruvian psychedelic rock. 7pm – 11pm, $20/$15 via venue

WHO: 11th International Blues Music Day

WHAT: 9 acts, 2 stages, 1 day

WHEN: Sat, 5 August, 3pm

WHERE: Harmonie German Club

Canberra Blues Society celebrates the 11th International Blues Music Day with nine fantastic acts across two stages. Featuring Sweet Patooties, Chloe Kay & The Crusade, Moondog, Dean Edgecombe & The Seventh Sons, Angel Lount & Leo Joseph, and The Specialties. Add to this a Hot Rod display, and specialty market stalls from 1pm to 5pm, spiffy raffle prizes, and CBS members lucky door prize, and you have yourself a day out! Music from 3pm in the Zeppelin Room & 3.30pm in The Keller Bar. Tickets $45 – $30 + bf via Humanitix (Under 12s get in for free!)

WHO: Spaceman Africa The Musical w/ Goese

WHAT: Rock ‘n’ LOL

WHEN: Sat, 5 August, 3-5pm

WHERE: Smith’s Alternative

Writer, musician, and modern day nomad, Spaceman Africa, turns hilarious life experiences into unique compositions. To whit, the story of legally changing his name to Spaceman after a drunken bender in Ireland. With a guitar in one hand and a punchline in the other, SA is joined by his band, Spaceman Africa The Musical, blending the infectious energy of rock with comedy aplenty. That’s right; it’s Rock ‘n’ LOL. His songs serve as a sonic time machine, transporting you to his most ridiculous moments, from a horny German truck driver to a regretful turn at fire breathing. 3pm – 5pm, $15/$10 via venue



WHO: Simply Divinyls

WHAT: Top shelf Sydney-based Divinyls tribute band

WHEN: Sat, 12 August, 7pm

WHERE: Harmonie German Club

I Touch Myself, Boys in Town, Pleasure and Pain… With 25 singles and five best-selling albums of the ‘80s and ‘90s to choose from, Simply Divinyls immaculately, and lovingly, recreate an authentic tribute to the legendary Australian rock band. The exceptional 6-piece recreates the distinctive sound of The Divinyls, replete with Chrissy Amphlett’s torched vocals, in an unparalleled display of all the energy and raw rock you would expect at a Divinyls show. With an electric support set by MINX, expect the very best songs from female rock legends. 7pm, $37.83 via Eventbrite

WHO: Nathan Cavaleri

WHAT: Miracles Album Tour

WHEN: Fri, 1 September, 8pm

WHERE: The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre

By age 12, Nathan Cavaleri found himself at the centre of a bidding war between the labels of Michael Jackson, Prince, and Madonna. By age 16, he’d toured with B.B. King as his guest, and played at the

Kennedy Centre in front of The Clintons with Etta James and Bonnie Raitt. Now in 2023, fans can expect a live performance illustrating the depths of his career through songs and storytelling, waxing lyrical on overcoming adversity through courage and authenticity. 8pm, $45 – $55 via bf via the venue

