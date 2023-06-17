LOCALITY JUN-JUL 23: Get your dancing shoes on!

[The latest on local music ] with JANNAH FAHIZ.

Winter is officially here, but the music doesn’t stop!

Grab your scarf and your beanie but, most importantly, don’t forget your dancing shoes! I’ve got a list of great gigs you’ll want to be tapping your toes at and, if you’re feeling ambitious, maybe you’ll want to get involved and put your performance skills to the test. Local events incoming!

Mic Check 2

After a successful debut last year, Mic Check is back as Mic Check 2! Hosted by NewBorn Noise and Cutlab, this will be a night not to miss. The event will be hosted by local hip hop legends MN Cappo (emcee, The Street University hip hop masterclasses) and Chemi-cal (scratch DJ and Canberra DMC Champion) who will be spinning the finest tunes for you. There will be an array of local hip hop artists as well as an open mic! So, if you’d like to give it a go, get in early for an opportunity to perform. It’ll take place on Saturday, 24 June from 9pm at Smith’s Alternative. Tickets are available for $20 via the Smith’s website.

Josie Dunham

What better way to spend your Sunday afternoon than enjoying the folk tunes of Josie Dunham! Catch her at Smith’s Alternative on Sunday, 25 June from 3pm until 5pm. Josie is immensely inspired by nature and relationships and uses her music to explore her connections, both physical and emotional. This is Josie’s farewell show before she heads overseas for a while so you better catch her while you can. You may see some other talented guests joining her on stage too. Opening the show will be local musicians of the same high standard; Tab Hart and Julia Walker. Tickets are available via Smith’s Alternative’s website for $15.

Gia Ransome

Gia Ransome is heading on her east coast Crush tour and she’s bringing her band along for the ride. The final destination is a hometown show at The Shaking Hand on Friday, 30 June from 7:30pm. This tour is to celebrate the release of the brand new single which the tour is named after. Gia describes the sound as “indie rock/psychedelic pop with a hint of danger”. Also performing will be Sydney’s Drive By’s and our local Fin Geach. Tickets are available over at Humanitix for $15.

Burntout Bookings is turning 2!

Our very own Burntout Bookings is turning 2 and thus is throwing a party to celebrate! Interstate bands Suzi (Melbourne), All Regards (Melbourne), and Goon Gremlins (NSW) will be hitting the stage along with locals Box Dye and Bad Lunar. If you aren’t already familiar with these fabulous musicians, you can expect a night of indie/rock and alternative. The venue will be serving food and drinks. Parking at this venue is limited and Burntout Bookings encourages you to carpool or use public transport/e-scooters. And this event is all ages to boot, so bring the whole family! It’s taking place at Live at the Polo on Saturday, 8 July from 7pm. Tickets are $35 and are available via Humanitix.

Canberra Eurosession

Looking to get hands-on in the music scene? Canberra Eurosession takes place every Monday from 4pm – 6pm at Smith’s Alternative. Inspired by the pan-European balfolk sessions in the UK, Adam Fenech is hosting these weekly free sessions and encourages all skill levels to come along. As a group, you’ll play through a piece of music. There will be sheet music available or you can learn by ear. Either way, Adam will be there to guide you. Bring your choice of instrument to the next Monday session. For more info, contact Adam at canberraeurosession@gmail.com.

And that’s this month’s highlights! It may be getting cold out, but our local venues will warm both your hands and your hearts. Happy gigging and all the best. Until the next one!

