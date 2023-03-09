[PRESS RELEASE] DMA’S announce huge 16-date Australian tour… including Canberra!



DMA'S tour announcement

DMA’S announce major headline tour in September/October – their biggest Australian headline tour to date, and first time headlining regional centres

New album How Many Dreams? out Friday, 31 March via I OH YOU

Tickets on sale Thursday, 16 March

Pre-order the deluxe digital download for early access to tickets!

Frontier Touring & Secret Sounds Members Presale start Tuesday, 14 March

With their highly anticipated fourth album How Many Dreams? released Friday, 31 March, multi-Platinum and critically acclaimed Sydney trio DMA’S are thrilled to announce their biggest headline tour of Australia so far – 16 huge shows this September/October 2023.

The anthemic trio – comprised of Tommy O’Dell, Johnny Took, and Matt Mason – will set off across the country in Spring, igniting giant singalongs and euphoric memories at shows announced today for Hobart, Frankston, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Torquay, Adelaide, Wodonga, Canberra, Thirroul, Sydney, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Kingscliff, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

The dates mark DMA’S first time taking their headline show to regional towns and cities, giving fans right across the nation the chance to witness one of Australia’s biggest and most internationally successful outfits live on stage. (WA fans should stay tuned for news too).

Early Access Info

Want early access to tickets and do your bit for animal welfare while you’re at it?

DMA’S have teamed up with Saving Staffies , a non-for-profit animal welfare organisation dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, re-homing and responsible ownership of Staffies (but not limited to this breed).

Pre-order the deluxe digital download ($9.99) of How Many Dreams? and fans can access a special artist pre-sale for tour tickets, with all profits from the deluxe release going to the charity. To access, pre-orders must be placed between Thursday, 9 March (9am AEDT) to Sunday, 12 March (11.59pm AEDT).

Containing 18 tracks in total, the deluxe release features four album demos, plus two live songs recorded at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom in October 2022. Head to the band’s Australian store now (click here ) to order.

Frontier Touring and Secret Sounds Members meanwhile can access promoter pre-sales, which start Tuesday, 14 March (12 noon local time, see below for details).

General public tickets go on sale Thursday 16 March (10am local time) via frontiertouring.com/DMAS.

A big crowd sing-along to “Silver” was a highlight with the group bounding across the stage, while intimate first single “Delete” and a superb cover of Cher’s “Believe” all added up to a night of pure, modern Australian pop-rock – Sydney Morning Herald

Always fabulous live, they put on a faultless show to the adoring crowd. It was packed to the rafters and a massive euphoric sing-along. – THE AU REVIEW

DMA’S CV Makes For Some Impressive Reading

From conquering the main stage at Reading and Leeds to selling more than 65,000+ tickets on their last UK tour and amassing over 400 million streams to date, DMA’S have released five tracks so far off their hotly anticipated How Many Dreams? album (released via I OH YOU).

Latest single Something We Are Overcoming sees the band shake off any genre expectations, with three minutes of heart-warming, electronic inspiration bliss.

The track follows lead singles Fading Like a Picture, Olympia, I Don’t Need to Hide, and Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s the Weekend… the latter nominated for Radio X’s Record of the Year in 2022 and placing in triple j’s 2022 Hottest 100.

DMA’S’ fourth album follows 2021’s surprise EP, I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You, and the band’s critically acclaimed third album, THE GLOW – which earned them nominations for triple j Australian Album of the Year, 5 x ARIA noms including Album Of The Year, Best Rock Album, Best Group, Best Independent Release and Best Australian Live Act, the album debuting at #2 in AU, #4 in the UK, and #1 in Scotland.

With their most adventurous and exhilarating album so far up their sleeve and set to be revealed soon, these just-announced shows will be DMA’S biggest shows down under in 12 months, following their previous sold out run.

Don’t miss the incredible DMA’S, live on stage this September/October. Tickets on sale next Thursday!

DMA’S

​AUSTRALIA

​SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2023

​Presented by Frontier Touring, I OH YOU, Secret Sounds and FRNDS MGMT

ARTIST PRESALE – DELUXE DOWNLOAD

​via DMASDMAS.com

​Runs 26 hours from: Tuesday 14 March (10am local time)

​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

​via frontiertouring.com/DMAS

​Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 14 March (12noon local time)

​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

SECRET SOUNDS MEMBERS PRE-SALE

​via secretsounds.com

​Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 14 March (12noon local time)

​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Thursday 16 March (10am local time)

Friday 22 September

​Hobart City Hall, Hobart, TAS

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Saturday 23 September

​Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Monday 25 September

​Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Thursday 28 September

​The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​Ticketek.com.au

Friday 29 September

​Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Sunday 1 October *(Labour Day public holiday eve)

​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

​18+

​Moshtix.com.au

Tuesday 10 October

​The Cube, Wodonga, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​Ticketsearch

Wednesday 11 October

​Kambri ANU, Canberra, ACT

​18+

​Moshtix.com.au

Friday 13 October

​Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​Ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 14 October

​Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​Ticketek.com.au

Friday 20 October

​Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Saturday 21 October

​Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Sunday 22 October

​Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Wednesday 25 October

​The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

​18+

​Ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 26 October

​Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD

​18+

​Moshtix.com.au

​

​Saturday 28 October

​Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

​18+

​Ticketlink

