HOT TIX – 6 Top Music Things To See This Month

WHO: Lindy Morrison & Rob Snarski

WHAT: Power duo of Aus rock royalty

WHEN: Saturday, 4 March – 9pm – 11pm

WHERE: Smith’s Alternative

Wait… Is that Lindy Morrison? The Lindy Morrison, drummer with legendary Brisbane seminal post-punk-pop band The Go-Betweens? The other half of a great female friendship recently written about in the beautiful memoir My Rock n Roll Friend by Everything But The Girls’ Tracey Thorn? Oh yes. And here comes The Blackeyed Susans’ Rob Snarski! After a gig or two together, disagreements, chess, and the odd arm wrestle, they’re back. Not for the faint hearted, but for the romantic, the readers, the writers, the displaced, the misfits, the fanatical, the lovers, and the lost. 9pm, $35/$40 via venue

WHO: CBR GRRRLS To The Front

WHAT: Rockin’ way to tout Int Wom*n’s Day

WHEN: Saturday, 4 March – 7pm

WHERE: The Basement

Fours bands across three states/territories converge to observe and celebrate International Wom*n’s Day. QLD’s alt-indie four-piece VOIID give a voice to the voiceless; fresh from Bundjalung Country, NSW comes the socially conscious hardcore punk of Masochist; plus two homegrown heroes in the form of incinerating alt-punk trio (and BMA faves) Box Dye, as well as the fresh-faced Pretty in Punk. Plus art stalls, local band merch stands, education stations, and vendors galore. Canberra + Women = Awesome. 7pm, $10.20 conc/$15; $5 from every ticket sold goes to Girls Rock Canberra

WHO: The Wildfires

WHAT: Outlaw blues & soul outfit’s debut single launch

WHEN: Friday, 10 March – 7:30pm

WHERE: Live at the Polo

Outlaw blues and soul for outlaw hearts. Canberra based Wease Wade and CC Hall have come together with a deep and delicious desire to create heartfelt sounds and soulful moods. Their debut single Lovin’ Arms ticks all those boxes, and more. They surrounded themselves with the cream of local musicians and engineers, then finished things off with mixing engineer, Anton Hagop, who was inspirational on Silverchair’s Diorama album. Outlaw blues and soul for outlaw hearts… welcome to The Wildfires! With special guests Moondog, and Big Mama and The Hanged Men. 7:30pm, $25 via Trybooking

WHO: Alive In The Park 2023

WHAT: Epic free festival

WHEN: Sunday, 12 March – noon – 10pm

WHERE: Riverbank Park, Yass, NSW

Alive in the Park 2023 is back! With a backdrop of sweet summer air and towering trees framing the Yass River, what more could you ask for? Joining ten hours of incredible live music will be a variety of food trucks, craft beer and drinks by Kombi Keg, market stalls, and atmosphere. During the day is the time to get groovy to Will Kepa, The Burley Griffin, and Hope Wilkins, before the music ramps up in the afternoon with smartcasual, Muesli, and Jack Biilmann and the Black Tide. Then get your rock on, framed by the sunset, with Citizen Kay, and Redhook. Noon – 10pm, free event!

WHO: Gia Ransome

WHAT: A flavour of sultry dive bar rock

WHEN: Friday, 17 March – 8pm

WHERE: Transit Bar

Gia Ransome is a Canberra singer/songwriter who, with her band, will make you feel like you’re living a great romance in an old-school dive bar. Described as a marriage between Nick Cave and Lana Del Rey, you can expect an experience of suave, bluesy rock. Her debut single Boots will be released on 17 March (review next issue) and brings with it riffs and grit inspired by her time living in London. Even better, she is joined on the night by ARCHIE and Nina Leo! 8pm, $18.40 via Oztix

WHO: Wine Machine

WHAT: Tunes & wine & feelin’ fine

WHEN: Saturday, 25 March – 3pm – 11pm

WHERE: Commonwealth Park

Wine Machine is a full-bodied day of wine, food, and live music, showcasing both the splendour of our nation’s most picturesque regions, and the spectacular musical accompaniments borne from Australian soil. And they’re packing a mean line-up to boot! To whit: Bliss & Eso, Lime Cordiale, Grentperez, KLP, Vera Blue, Northeast Party House, Jimi Kween, the wonderfully named The Poof Doof Drag Jamboree and, of course, Hot Dub Time Machine. 3pm – 11pm, tickets $97.13 – $148.26 wine-machine.com/wine-machine-canberra/

